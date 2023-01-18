Sources provide update on TCU and Kendal Briles

Less than a week after losing Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Dabo Swinney and Clemson, TCU is honing in on a deal for Riley's replacement.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs believe a deal will be reached to hire Texas native and top young offensive coordinator Kendal Briles away from the Arkansas Razorbacks, barring any unforeseen snags.

The two sides have been in deep discussions the past several days, sources told FootballScoop, and based on conversations this morning the sides now believe a deal will be reached.

Per several sources, timing of the expected announcement of Briles back to the Lone Star State to direct the Horned Frogs' offense has been impacted by the NCAA Transfer Portal window, which closes at the end of day Wednesday.

The Portal does then not officially reopen until its spring window, which has been slated to run from May 1-15.

After rising to acclaim as an assistant coach for nearly a decade at Baylor following his playing career at Houston, Briles since that time has coordinated offenses for the staffs of Lane Kiffin at FAU, Major Applewhite at Houston, Willie Taggart at Florida State and for the past three seasons under Sam Pittman at Arkansas.

It is the past two seasons in particular that Briles's Razorbacks offenses, guided by quarterback KJ Jefferson, have particularly soared.

In 2021, Arkansas averaged more than 30 points per game and then improved upon that number in 2022 when it scored 32.5 ppg, despite injuries to Jefferson that limited the dynamic quarterback's production.

Arkansas has advanced to a bowl game and capped each of its past two seasons with postseason victories as it has won a combined 16 games, nearly a third against ranked opponents, during that span.

TCU just capped an historic, 13-win campaign that saw the Horned Frogs climb from unranked in the preseason by both major polls to national runner-up after a College Football Playoffs semifinal win against Michigan.

The Horned Frogs, after losing to two-time defending champion Georgia in the title bout, finished the season ranked No. 2.