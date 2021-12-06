Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Southern Miss expected to hire Sam Gregg as offensive coordinator

Head coach Will Hall is bringing in a familiar face to help run his offense.
Author:

Liberty offensive line coach Sam Gregg is expected to be Southern Miss' offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

The move will reunite Gregg with Golden Eagles head coach Will Hall. Gregg was Hall's offensive coordinator at West Georgia from 2014-16, helping the Wolves go 31-9 with two trips to the Division II semifinals in those seasons.

Hall left after 2016 to be Louisiana's offensive coordinator but Gregg remained at West Georgia through 2018, when he then joined Hugh Freeze's staff at Liberty.

Southern Miss did not employ an offensive coordinator this season as Hall called his own offseason. The 2021 campaign was beset by injury and instability at quarterback; no QB threw more than 137 passes, and running back Frank Gore, Jr., threw 16 when the Golden Eagles played without a quarterback.

Southern Miss went 3-9 this fall, Hall's debut. 

The Golden Eagles staff page lists 10 full-time assistants, so the addition of Gregg will trigger a move elsewhere. We will update when news becomes available.

In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Manny Diaz

Miami has fired Manny Diaz, clearing the way to hire Mario Cristobal

Manny Diaz has been fired at Miami.

2 minutes ago
ldbby

Ole Miss coordinator, Oklahoma alum Jeff Lebby emerges as the target to run Sooners' offense

An OU grad who got his start as a student-assistant coach in Norman, Lebby has emerged as one of college football's top offensive minds.

9 minutes ago
New_Hire_Anthony_Poindexter_Website

Former Virginia great Anthony Poindexter emerging as key candidate in Cavs' search

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that the former UVa All-American is gaining strong traction in the Cavs' search to replace Bronco Mendenhall

58 minutes ago
Jay Norvell Nevada

Report: Jay Norvell the top candidate at Colorado State

Nevada's Jay Norvell is the top target for Colorado State's opening, per a report.

1 hour ago
Walt Bell

Sources: Indiana to hire former FBS head coach to coordinate offense

Former UMass head coach Walt Bell will return to the coordinator ranks at IU.

35 minutes ago
Staff Tracker - ULL

Louisiana Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Louisiana staff is coming together under Michael Desormeaux via this page.

13 hours ago
Venables

BREAKING: Oklahoma finalizes deal with Clemson's Brent Venables

The Sooners are bringing home their former top assistant to replace Lincoln Riley

14 hours ago
cristobal

An update on Mario Cristobal and Miami...

There has been a lot of chatter today around Mario Cristobal and Miami, here's the latest.

17 hours ago