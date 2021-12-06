Sources: Southern Miss expected to hire Sam Gregg as offensive coordinator

Head coach Will Hall is bringing in a familiar face to help run his offense.

Liberty offensive line coach Sam Gregg is expected to be Southern Miss' offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

The move will reunite Gregg with Golden Eagles head coach Will Hall. Gregg was Hall's offensive coordinator at West Georgia from 2014-16, helping the Wolves go 31-9 with two trips to the Division II semifinals in those seasons.

Hall left after 2016 to be Louisiana's offensive coordinator but Gregg remained at West Georgia through 2018, when he then joined Hugh Freeze's staff at Liberty.

Southern Miss did not employ an offensive coordinator this season as Hall called his own offseason. The 2021 campaign was beset by injury and instability at quarterback; no QB threw more than 137 passes, and running back Frank Gore, Jr., threw 16 when the Golden Eagles played without a quarterback.

Southern Miss went 3-9 this fall, Hall's debut.

The Golden Eagles staff page lists 10 full-time assistants, so the addition of Gregg will trigger a move elsewhere. We will update when news becomes available.

In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.