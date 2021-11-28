Sources: Staff changes coming at Syracuse

Babers will let go of multiple long-time assistants, sources said.

Dino Babers is making multiple staff changes at Syracuse, sources tell FootballScoop.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert, defensive line coach Vince Reynolds and tight ends/inside receivers coach Reno Ferri will not return, sources said.

Gilbert joined the staff in 2020 but was in his second stint with Babers. He was selected by his peers as the FCS Coordinator of the Year for his work running Babers' offense at Eastern Illinois in 2013 and coached for one season with Babers at Bowling Green. In between, Gilbert coordinated offenses at Tulsa, Texas and South Florida and spent one season as the head coach at McNeese.

Ferri and Reynolds had both been with Babers for the entirety of his Syracuse tenure, dating back to 2016.

Babers sits at 29-43 with just one bowl trip in half a dozen seasons on the job. His season ended Saturday with a loss to Pitt, leaving the Orange one win shy of bowl eligibility. Aside from a 10-3 season in 2018, Babers is 19-40 overall and 9-33 in ACC play.

