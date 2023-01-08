Skip to main content

Sources: TCU bolstering recruiting staff with longtime FBS personnel director

Dave Roberson has been a key figure at Arkansas State, Utah State

After spending two years as Utah State’s director of player personnel, Dave Roberson is climbing to a Power 5 program for a key recruiting role.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Roberson is poised to take a key role in the recruiting department for Sonny Dykes’s TCU Horned Frogs program, which faces Georgia Monday night for the College Football Playoff championship.

Roberson has been a long-time personnel ace for Blake Anderson, helping Anderson to tremendous success at Arkansas State and then joining Anderson at Utah State.

TCU had a need emerge for help in its recruiting department after Bryan Carrington, who worked in both recruiting and as an offensive analyst for the Horned Frogs, departed last month for a role on Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State staff.

Roberson has experience both in the world of recruiting and personnel as well as on-field coaching. In addition to work as an offensive quality control coach for Joe Paterno and Bill O’Brien at Penn State, Roberson helped coach the defensive line at Southern Miss under Larry Fedora and outside linebackers coach at Savannah State, among other stops earlier in his career.

