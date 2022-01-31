Sources: Lock Haven turning to coach who engineered impressive D-III rebuild as new head coach

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dan Mulrooney will be the new head coach at Lock Haven after leading Anna Maria (D-III - MA) to a historic 2021 season.

As a young and hungry head coach, Dan Mulrooney took over the Anna Maria (D-III - MA) program in 2016.

Over the past six seasons Mulrooney has transformed the AmCat program.

This past season, they punched their ticket to the NCAA Playoffs for the first time ever after going 7-2 overall, and 6-1 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference. That special season helped Mulrooney capture two Coach of the Year honors.

After not playing a 2020 season, it was a massive turnaround from their 2019 campaign, where they finished 2-8 and the 2018 season when they went 1-9.

Now, sources tell FootballScoop that Mulrooney is set to take on a different challenge, this time at the Division II level.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Mulrooney has accepted the head coaching job at Lock Haven (D-II - PA).

He takes over a program in familiar territory. Lock Haven finished the 2021 season 1-10 and the program hasn't won more than two games in a season since 2016.

All indications are that Mulrooney, who was a 2017 AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, will be the youngest head coach in all of Division II football.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Before taking over at Anna Maria, Mulrooney was the defensive coordinator at WPI (D-III) for three seasons. He spent time at both Stony Brook (FCS) and Boston College as a player.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.