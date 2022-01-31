Skip to main content

Sources: Lock Haven turning to coach who engineered impressive D-III rebuild as new head coach

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dan Mulrooney will be the new head coach at Lock Haven after leading Anna Maria (D-III - MA) to a historic 2021 season.

As a young and hungry head coach, Dan Mulrooney took over the Anna Maria (D-III - MA) program in 2016.

Over the past six seasons Mulrooney has transformed the AmCat program.

This past season, they punched their ticket to the NCAA Playoffs for the first time ever after going 7-2 overall, and 6-1 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.  That special season helped Mulrooney capture two Coach of the Year honors.

After not playing a 2020 season, it was a massive turnaround from their 2019 campaign, where they finished 2-8 and the 2018 season when they went 1-9.

Now, sources tell FootballScoop that Mulrooney is set to take on a different challenge, this time at the Division II level.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Mulrooney has accepted the head coaching job at Lock Haven (D-II - PA).

He takes over a program in familiar territory. Lock Haven finished the 2021 season 1-10 and the program hasn't won more than two games in a season since 2016.

All indications are that Mulrooney, who was a 2017 AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, will be the youngest head coach in all of Division II football.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Before taking over at Anna Maria, Mulrooney was the defensive coordinator at WPI (D-III) for three seasons. He spent time at both Stony Brook (FCS) and Boston College as a player.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Anna Marialock havenD-IIID-II

You May Like

Colorado Mesa FB

Colorado Mesa hires coordinator of conference rival to be new head coach

Miles Kochevar, the defensive coordinator at CSU-Pueblo (D-II), has been announced as the new head coach at Colorado Mesa.

1 hour ago
Zac Taylor

The two words that will power Zac Taylor's Super Bowl prep

Facing the Rams in the Super Bowl is a full-circle moment for the Bengals head coach in more ways than one.

1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers Football vs LSU 2012

Sources: Auburn's new offensive coordinator has left the program

Austin Davis was hired last month from an NFL assistant coaching position

2 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh 'legitimately interested' in NFL return, per report

If he hasn't already, Warde Manuel should start planning for a possibly imminent coaching search.

3 hours ago
09/14/2013: A view of Aggie Memorial Stadium during a football game. (photo by Darren Phillips)

Sources: Kill hiring longtime strength coach to top spot at New Mexico State

Kill and Klein worked together previously, including a lengthy stint at Minnesota

20 hours ago
McNulty

Boston College reportedly targeting Notre Dame assistant for coordinator role

Boston College is reportedly targeting John McNulty to fill their offensive coordinator opening.

21 hours ago
Nebraska v Michigan State

Sources: Mel Tucker seeking to add ACC assistant to Michigan State staff

21 hours ago
Staff Tracker - GIANTS

New York Giants Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Brain Daboll is putting together his first staff with the Giants via this page.

22 hours ago