Sources: Tennessee Tech makes strong hire for Golden Eagles' defensive coordinator post

Dewayne Alexander keeps making incremental progress atop the Tennessee Tech football program.

Now Alexander, who's increased his win totals in three consecutive seasons atop the Football Championship Subdivision, has a key piece to his 2023 coaching staff finalized.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Adam Braithwaite is in line to become the Golden Eagles' new defensive coordinator.

Per sources, it is expected that Braithwaite will coordinate the Tennessee Tech defense while also coaching the unit's safeties and nickelbacks.

For Braithwaite, it's a return to serving in the top defensive post after having spent recent years on Will Healy's Charlotte staff coaching the 49ers' linebackers.

A William & Mary graduate who helped his alma mater to the FCS semifinals early in his career, Braithwaite has coordinated FCS defenses at perennial playoff-contending programs at both Chattanooga and Richmond.

The Golden Eagles are slated to open their 2023 campaign Aug. 31 in an intersectional battle against Southern Conference power Furman, which advanced to the second round of the 2022 FCS Playoffs.

TTU also has early-season games against FBS program New Mexico, North Alabama and Kennesaw State before jumping into conference play against Lindenwood.