Sources: Texas A&M bolsters support staff with former FCS position coach

Bobby Petrino is bringing a former Missouri State aide with him to College Station.

New Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is bolstering the Aggies' offensive staff by hiring Miles Fishback as an offensive analyst, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Fishback spent 2022 as the running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator at Morehead State.

Prior to that, Fishback was a graduate assistant on Petrino's Missouri State staff. He was set to join Petrino at UNLV in a similar capacity, but will now transfer his role from Las Vegas to College Station.

Fishback played at Butte College, then started his coaching career at the California junior college and the Colorado Division II school, respectively. He was the running backs coach at Adams State for the 2018-19 seasons and coached wide receivers at Butte in 2020. 

Fishback will be expected to help Petrino implement his vision for the new-look Aggies offense. Jimbo Fisher has pledged to hand Petrino full control of the attack after the Aggies finished 61st in yards per play and 101st in scoring en route to a 5-7 season. 

