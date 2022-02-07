Skip to main content

Sources: Texas A&M to hire FCS defensive coordinator to off-field staff

Youngstown State defensive coordinator Joe Schaefer will join the Texas A&M staff, sources tell FootballScoop, and YSU is hiring a D2 coordinator with Ohio ties to replace him.
Youngstown State defensive coordinator Joe Schaefer is expected to join the Texas A&M defensive staff in an off-field role, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Schaefer worked under new Aggies defensive coordinator DJ Durkin as a quality control coach at Maryland in 2016.

An Ohio native, Schaefer coordinated the Penguins' defenses for the spring and fall campaigns of 2021. He was previously the defensive coordinator at John Carroll University in Ohio for two seasons, and spent 2013-15 as the head coach at Benedictine High School in Cleveland, his alma mater.

Schaefer left Benedictine to work for Durkin at Maryland, then spent 2016-17 as the director of scouting at Iowa State. He also has FBS experience as a GA at Toledo from 2010-11. 

With Schaefer off to Aggieland, sources tell FootballScoop Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II - NC) defensive coordinator defensive coordinator Jahmal Brown will assume the same post at Youngstown. 

In addition to moving up a level, Brown also moves back to Ohio. He played at Bowling Green and coordinated Notre Dame College's defense in 2018-19.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

