Sources: Texas GA expected to be Division II offensive coordinator

After serving GA stints at two FBS schools, Jake Kostner is now set to take over a Division II offense that did not win a game in 2021.

Texas graduate assistant Jake Kostner is expected to be the offensive coordinator at Limestone University, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Limestone is a Division II school in Gaffney, S.C. The Saints compete in the South Atlantic Conference.

Last week, Limestone hired Mike Furrey as its head coach. Furrey returns to Gaffney after four seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears, replacing Brian Turk. Furrey's 9-12 mark stands as the best in Limestone's short history; the program launched football in 2014.

Kostner is a Michigan native who began his athletics career as a soccer player before switching to football as a high school junior. He attended Michigan, where he worked with the football program, and served GA stints at Central Michigan under Jim McElwain and at Texas under Tom Herman and Steve Sarkisian, where he worked with quarterbacks.

Furrey and Kostner will have their work cut out for them revamping a Limestone offense that averaged 13.2 points and 273.4 yards per game en route to an 0-9 finish in 2021.

