Skip to main content

Sources: Texas GA expected to be Division II offensive coordinator

After serving GA stints at two FBS schools, Jake Kostner is now set to take over a Division II offense that did not win a game in 2021.

Texas graduate assistant Jake Kostner is expected to be the offensive coordinator at Limestone University, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Limestone is a Division II school in Gaffney, S.C. The Saints compete in the South Atlantic Conference.

Last week, Limestone hired Mike Furrey as its head coach. Furrey returns to Gaffney after four seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears, replacing Brian Turk. Furrey's 9-12 mark stands as the best in Limestone's short history; the program launched football in 2014. 

Kostner is a Michigan native who began his athletics career as a soccer player before switching to football as a high school junior. He attended Michigan, where he worked with the football program, and served GA stints at Central Michigan under Jim McElwain and at Texas under Tom Herman and Steve Sarkisian, where he worked with quarterbacks.

Furrey and Kostner will have their work cut out for them revamping a Limestone offense that averaged 13.2 points and 273.4 yards per game en route to an 0-9 finish in 2021.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Tarleton State

Tarleton State adds some impressive FBS experience to staff

As they continue their transition to the FCS ranks, Tarleton State is adding SEC and FBS experience to their staff with their latest three hires in Tyrone Nix, Fred Tate, and Scott Stoker.

By Doug Samuels1 hour ago
Credit: Allie Kaminski/JCU Sports Information

Here's what the new, and returning Michigan assistants will be paid

Michigan returns six assistant coaches that each get significant raises, plus salary details of the new additions to the Wolverines staff

By Doug Samuels2 hours ago
boykin

Sources: Former Virginia Tech standout, NFL player Jarrett Boykin to join Murray State staff

Boykin starred for the Hokies and spent three years with the Green Bay Packers

By John Brice16 hours ago
saints

Sources: New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen adding Bob Bicknell to offensive staff

Bicknell has worked in the NFL previously with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Eagles

By John Brice17 hours ago
Joe Buck

Joe Buck leaving Fox to join ESPN

The move signals and end of an era at Fox, and possibly the beginning of a new one for all NFL broadcasters.

By Zach BarnettMar 11, 2022
Dabo Swinney

Dabo is getting into the restaurant business

Dabo was once a walk-on, and now he's getting a piece of one of the fastest growing restaurants known by the same name with a Louisiana flavor.

By Doug SamuelsMar 11, 2022
Reggie Barlow

Sources: Reggie Barlow set to become an XFL head coach

By Scott RousselMar 10, 2022
Harry Miller

Ohio State offensive lineman medically retires, credits Ryan Day and staff with saving his life

"If not for him and the staff, my words would not be a reflection. They would be evidence in a post-mortem," Miller said.

By Zach BarnettMar 10, 2022