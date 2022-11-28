Skip to main content

Sources: Texas Permian Basin making change atop football program

The Falcons just finished a 5-6 campaign at the NCAA Division II level

The University of Texas Permian Basin is making a change atop its football program.

Sources on Monday told FootballScoop that the Falcons and veteran head coach Justin Carrigan had parted ways following Carrigan’s seventh season at the helm.

UTPB closed its 2022 campaign with a 5-6 ledger that included a 4-5 mark in Lone Star Conference play for the NCAA Division II program.

Carrigan had been the Falcons’ head coach since the program’s launch in 2015, which paved the way for its first full season of football in 2016. UTPB posted three consecutive two-win seasons and improved to four wins in 2019.

The Falcons’ COVID-19 delayed 2020 season, which came in spring 2021, saw the team break through with its most success under Carrigan in a 5-0 abbreviated campaign.

But UTPB could not get over the hump the past two seasons with consecutive five-win campaigns. 

