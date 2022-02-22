Sources: Texas Tech fills staff hole with defensive hire

Former Vanderbilt defensive line coach and Oklahoma standout CJ Ah You is expected to join the Red Raiders staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Joey McGuire is filling his staff vacancy by hiring CJ Ah You to coach Texas Tech's outside linebackers, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

McGuire filled his initial staff on Dec. 13, but endured his first departure when running backs coach DeAndre Smith took the same position with the New York Giants last week.

To fill that spot, sources say associate head coach/special teams coordinator Kenny Perry will handle running backs and Ah You will coach outside linebackers.

Josh Bookbinder will coach the team's inside linebackers, and Zarnell Fitch will continue handling the defensive line.

Ah You worked most recently as a defensive analyst at USC. He was Vanderbilt's defensive line coach from 2016-18 and coached the defensive line for the XFL's New York Guardians. The former Sooner began his coaching career as a quality control at Oklahoma in 2015 following a 6-year NFL career.

The move will mark the first time Perry has coached running backs in his career. He will continue coaching the Red Raider special teams, sources say. Perry was a longtime Dallas-area high school coach before breaking into the college game in 2013.

