Skip to main content

Sources: Texas Tech fills staff hole with defensive hire

Former Vanderbilt defensive line coach and Oklahoma standout CJ Ah You is expected to join the Red Raiders staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Joey McGuire is filling his staff vacancy by hiring CJ Ah You to coach Texas Tech's outside linebackers, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

McGuire filled his initial staff on Dec. 13, but endured his first departure when running backs coach DeAndre Smith took the same position with the New York Giants last week.

To fill that spot, sources say associate head coach/special teams coordinator Kenny Perry will handle running backs and Ah You will coach outside linebackers. 

Josh Bookbinder will coach the team's inside linebackers, and Zarnell Fitch will continue handling the defensive line.

Ah You worked most recently as a defensive analyst at USC. He was Vanderbilt's defensive line coach from 2016-18 and coached the defensive line for the XFL's New York Guardians. The former Sooner began his coaching career as a quality control at Oklahoma in 2015 following a 6-year NFL career.

The move will mark the first time Perry has coached running backs in his career. He will continue coaching the Red Raider special teams, sources say. Perry was a longtime Dallas-area high school coach before breaking into the college game in 2013.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
CJ Ah You

You May Like

Matt Luke

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down

Matt Luke is reportedly stepping down after two seasons with the program.

By Doug Samuels
4 hours ago
Nick Saban podium

Nick Saban: "Everybody asks me when I want to retire. Retire from what?"

Preparing for his 16th season at Alabama, Saban made clear he's not thinking about the inevitable.

By Zach Barnett
6 hours ago
Credit: Boston Globe

NFHS releases new high school football rules for this fall

A number of rule changes are coming to the high school level, one of which will finally allow quarterbacks to throw the ball away and another that may impact coaching decisions at the end of each half.

By Doug Samuels
7 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders says he hasn't done a single in-home visit yet

The Jackson State head coach has obliterated expectations for how an FCS school can recruit, and done so in an unconventional fashion.

By Zach Barnett
10 hours ago
Paul Petrino Idaho

Jim McElwain reportedly snagging former SEC and Big Ten offensive coordinator

Former Idaho head coach Paul Petrino will reportedly be the new offensive coordinator at Central Michigan.

By Doug Samuels
11 hours ago
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Appalachian State reportedly hiring Kevin Barbay as new offensive coordinator

Central Michigan offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay is set to become the new offensive coordinator at App State, according to report

By Doug Samuels
11 hours ago
Liam Coen

Report: Kentucky losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Los Angeles Rams

Coen boosted Kentucky's scoring average by 48 percent in his one year on the bluegrass. That success earned him a ticket back to LA.

By Zach Barnett
11 hours ago
burns

Sources: Tennessee's Kodi Burns expected to join New Orleans Saints staff

Burns has also coached at Auburn, where he won a national title as a player

By John Brice
12 hours ago