Herman, 47, has never suffered a losing season in six seasons as a head coach.

Update: The hire is now official. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Tom Herman to Paradise," AD Brian White said.

Tom Herman is a serious candidate for the Florida Atlantic opening, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Thursday. 247Sports first reported the possibility of a Herman-FAU match.

Herman has also been pursued by South Florida and has had conversations with multiple programs including UAB and Power 5 programs, sources tell FootballScoop.

Herman, 47, has kept a low profile in the two seasons since his dismissal at Texas following the 2020 season. He spent 2021 as an analyst for the Chicago Bears and 2022 working games for CBS Sports Network.

In six seasons as a head coach, Herman has never suffered a losing season. His rookie campaign saw Houston go 13-1, win the American, defeat Florida State in the Peach Bowl and secure a No. 8 AP final ranking.

Houston went 9-3 in 2016.

Herman went 32-18 in four seasons at Texas. His tenure peaked in 2018, with the only Big 12 Championship and New Year's Six berths in the ongoing 13-year conference championship drought. Even in 2020, Texas went 7-3, won the Alamo Bowl and finished No. 19 in the AP poll.

Florida Atlantic, who launched football in 2001, has shown flashes of great potential in recent years. The Owls won two Conference USA championships under Lane Kiffin but went 5-7 in Willie Taggart's two full seasons at the helm.

The Owls are among a collection of schools leaving C-USA for the American in time for next season.

If completed, Herman will be the third consecutive Florida Atlantic head coach with Power 5 experience.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update: Brett McMurphy reports he has the job.