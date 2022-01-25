Skip to main content

Sources: UTSA coordinator taking same job at Colorado State

Jay Norvell is expected to bring Tommy Perry with him to Fort Collins, sources tell FootballScoop.

Colorado State is expected to hire UTSA special teams coordinator Tommy Perry, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

The move reunites Perry and new Rams head coach Jay Norvell; Perry worked under Norvell for three seasons at Nevada before joining Jeff Traylor's Roadrunners staff in 2020.

His two seasons in San Antonio were successes. The Roadrunners went 19-7 with a Conference USA championship in 2021. In 2020, punter Lucas Dean and kicker Hunter Duplessis collected All-America honors.

Perry broke into college football as a junior college linebacker, then matriculated to Texas A&M, where he played fullback, linebacker, and defensive end. He began coaching in strength and conditioning at Texas in 2004, and since then has coached special teams for Texas A&M-Commerce, the Amsterdam Admirals, South Alabama, and North Texas, in addition to Nevada and UTSA.

In addition to Perry, sources say CSU is hiring former New Mexico State quarterbacks coach Chase Holbrook is joining the staff as an analyst. Holbrook was a record-setting quarterback at NMSU from 2005-08.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

