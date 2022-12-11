Skip to main content

Sources: Towson Tigers set to name fast-rising coaching star as next head coach

Pete Shinnick's won multiple national awards, now charged with turning Tigers around

Towson's search for a head coach to revamp and stabilize the program is reaching its conclusion.

Multiple sources Sunday tell FootballScoop that record-setting, longtime NCAA Division II coach Pete Shinnick is being tabbed as the next head coach of the Tigers' program.

Taking the reins at start-up D-2 program West Florida just a few years ago, Shinnick shaped the program from the ground up and led the Argonauts to the 2019 NCAA D-II National Championship.

It marked the second time that Shinnick, with degrees from both Clemson and Colorado, launched a successful program from its inception. He had done the same thing at UNC-Pembroke.

Shinnick has won at least 50 games at each of his three head coaching stops, first at Azusa Pacific, followed by UNC-Pembroke and most recently at West Florida.

Shinnick was named the Gulf South Conference's Coach of the Decade last decade for his unparalleled accomplishments.

He led the Argonauts to a 12-win season this year before the campaign was halted Saturday in an NCAA D-2 semifinals loss to powerhouse Ferris State. 

Shinnick replaces Rod Ambrose at Towson, with whom the Tigers parted last month. 

