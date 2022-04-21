Sources: Texas A&M adds assistant AD for player engagement

Troy Kema is set to return to College Station after eight years away, sources tell FootballScoop.

Troy Kema is expected to return to Texas A&M as associate AD for player engagement, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Kema spent nine years previously in College Station, most recently in 2013 as an assistant AD overseeing academic counseling for all football and basketball players.

He most recently worked at Texas Tech as associate AD for player development and student-athlete services, where he was responsible for the Red Raiders' life skills curriculum as well as their community service efforts. Kema played at Utah State alongside former Texas Tech and Utah State head coach Matt Wells, where he was a team captain and an Academic All-Big West honoree.

Kema also worked previously as the director of player personnel and student services at Kansas, and was the assistant AD for academics at Colorado and Utah State.

