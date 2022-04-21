Skip to main content

Sources: Texas A&M adds assistant AD for player engagement

Troy Kema is set to return to College Station after eight years away, sources tell FootballScoop.

Troy Kema is expected to return to Texas A&M as associate AD for player engagement, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Kema spent nine years previously in College Station, most recently in 2013 as an assistant AD overseeing academic counseling for all football and basketball players. 

He most recently worked at Texas Tech as associate AD for player development and student-athlete services, where he was responsible for the Red Raiders' life skills curriculum as well as their community service efforts. Kema played at Utah State alongside former Texas Tech and Utah State head coach Matt Wells, where he was a team captain and an Academic All-Big West honoree. 

Kema also worked previously as the director of player personnel and student services at Kansas, and was the assistant AD for academics at Colorado and Utah State. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Texas A&M

You May Like

IMG_0121

Analyze this: Notre Dame goes all-in on analytics with cutting-edge sports analytics program

The Irish envision a program that can aide football players, other athletes and general students prepare for a life in sports analytics

By John Brice23 minutes ago
targeting

NCAA approves tweak to targeting rule

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a fail-safe option to catch egregious targeting calls, but critics are still likely to be frustrated by the rule.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
Jeff Traylor GJ Kinne

The ties that bind San Antonio's two head coaches

Before they were head coaches at UTSA and Incarnate Word, Jeff Traylor and GJ Kinne were a controversial head coach-QB duo at an East Texas high school.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
shepp

Former Minnesota offensive assistant for P.J. Fleck, longtime FCS coordinator taking over Stetson's offense

Sheppard has sparked some of the most notable offensive turnarounds in the nation across three different stops

By John Brice21 hours ago
Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley pens piece explaining his decision behind leaving Oklahoma for USC

Lincoln Riley writes an article for The Player's Tribune where he tries to explain his decision to leave Oklahoma for USC.

By Doug Samuels23 hours ago
Tim Cramsey Memphis

The difference between practice mistakes and practice problems

New Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey explains when mistakes become problems in practice.

By Doug SamuelsApr 20, 2022
Findlay

Sources: With head coach joining Ohio State support staff, Findlay to promote from within

Head coach Rob Keys will join the Ohio State staff, and Kory Allen is expected to take the head coaching job

By Zach BarnettApr 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 12.14.25 PM

SMU recruiting goes full circle, in a gold Trans Am

Four decades after Eric Dickerson's infamous car played a part in killing SMU football, the Mustangs are now using a gold Trans Am to recruit.

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2022