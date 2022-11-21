Sources: Two coordinator changes at Central Missouri

Two senior and long-standing members of the Mules coaching staff are leaving to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Defensive coordinator BJ Campbell and special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach Kyle Westphal will not return to Central Missouri's staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Sources say both are planning to seek opportunities elsewhere.

The Mules concluded a 4-7 season with a 13-10 loss to Central Oklahoma on Nov. 12.

Campbell has been with the program since 2019 and coached multiple All-MIAA players. He joined the program from Montana Tech, where he was the defensive coordinator and associate head coach over a 6-season run.

Westphal has been with the Mules for 10 seasons. He led the Hastings College (NAIA - NE) defense prior to joining the UCM staff.

