Skip to main content

Sources: Two coordinator changes at Central Missouri

Two senior and long-standing members of the Mules coaching staff are leaving to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Defensive coordinator BJ Campbell and special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach Kyle Westphal will not return to Central Missouri's staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Sources say both are planning to seek opportunities elsewhere.

The Mules concluded a 4-7 season with a 13-10 loss to Central Oklahoma on Nov. 12.

Campbell has been with the program since 2019 and coached multiple All-MIAA players. He joined the program from Montana Tech, where he was the defensive coordinator and associate head coach over a 6-season run.

Westphal has been with the Mules for 10 seasons. He led the Hastings College (NAIA - NE) defense prior to joining the UCM staff. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Tom Gilmore

Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change

Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained for a fourth full season in 2023, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
WT

Sources: West Texas A&M making head coaching change

Hunter Hughes will not return after six seasons leading the program, sources tell FotballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Ed McCaffrey

Sources: Ed McCaffrey will not return at Northern Colorado

By Zach Barnett
Broyles Award

Broyles Award announces 2022 semifinalists

The list of nominees has been cut down to 15 semifinalists.

By Zach Barnett
Dave Cecchini Bucknell

Sources: Bucknell making offensive staff changes, including at coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Jason Miran and Ryan Redd will not return at Bucknell (FCS - PA).

By Doug Samuels
Blane Morgan

Lamar announces head coaching change

The Cardinals went 1-10 in 2022 and 5-23 under head coach Blane Morgan.

By Zach Barnett
Rob Ambrose

Rob Ambrose will not return at Towson

Ambrose devoted a quarter century of his life to Tiger football, including 13 seasons as head coach.

By Zach Barnett
Cristobal Miami

Mario Cristobal asked about 'Canes offensive play calling: "You don’t share certain things in public"

Asked about the performance of Josh Gattis and the 'Canes offense, Mario Cristobal handled the situation like a leader should.

By Doug Samuels