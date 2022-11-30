Skip to main content

Sources: UAB coaching search focusing in on former Super Bowl-winning quarterback

The Blazers are in significant pursuit of Trent Dilfer, numerous sources tell FootballScoop

UAB’s search for its next head coach, and its first full-time leader post-Bill Clark and the program’s revival less than a decade ago, appears to have found its focus. 

Multiple sources the past 24 hours have told FootballScoop that the Blazers’ search has shifted and the focus now appears to be on former Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, who has guided Nashville private school Lipscomb Academy to a third-straight berth in the TSSAA Division II Class AA State Championship.

Dilfer’s Mustangs program, which has numerous Football Bowls Subdivision-bound players and has been turned into a national-branded prep powerhouse under Dilfer’s guidance, with appearances on ESPN among other notoriety, plays Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a second-straight state crown.

Per sources familiar with the process, UAB officials are expected to approach Dilfer with a formal offer to coach the Blazers’ program, and those sources said that the Blazers’ brass are “optimistic” that Dilfer will accept what would be his first-ever college head coaching position.

Sources in the high school ranks of Tennessee football, as well as other coaches around the college sport, have said that Dilfer has worked to maintain a laser focus on the Mustangs’ chance to repeat as state champions inside Finley Stadium, home of the Chattanooga Mocs.

After starring in college at Fresno State, Dilfer logged a 14-year NFL career that began with the Tampa Bay Bucs, where he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 1997, and later won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. Dilfer first drew acclaim for his work in a “coaching” role when he became deeply involved with the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback camp, in addition to national network television duties with ESPN, among others.

UAB Athletics Director Mark Ingram, who’s worked at powerhouse athletics programs at the University of Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee, as well as Temple and has maintained a strong relationship through the years with Matt Rhule, has conducted what multiple coaches termed “an extremely deep” search to replace Clark, who abruptly retired in late-June due to health reasons and then declared that Bryant Vincent would be the Blazers’ interim coach.

Vincent made a strong case to get the job on a full-time basis this season as he guided UAB to a 6-6 ledger and helped the program secure a berth in next month’s Bahamas Bowl against Miami (OH).

Players have expressed strong support for Vincent and penned a letter to UAB President Dr. Ray Watts that was posted Tuesday to Twitter.

Tags
terms:
NFLTSSAABalitmore RavensTampa Bay BucsTrent dIlferLipscomb AcademySuper bowlESPN

You May Like

nevada

Sources: Nevada Wolfpack bolstering offensive staff, adding veteran assistant Angus McClure

McClure returns to the Nevada program after three seasons on Justin Wilcox's Cal Golden Bears staff

By John Brice
Michigan Tech Olson

Michigan Tech announces head coaching change

The program is parting ways with Steve Olson and has named a former quarterback for the program as his successor.

By Doug Samuels
BCU-football

Bethune-Cookman making change atop football program

Wildcats part ways with Terry Sims

By John Brice
Texas Tech Oklahoma

Texas Tech's OT comeback vs. Oklahoma was the most improbable win of the season

Across 1,733 games and counting, the Red Raiders were the only team to lose every major metric but win the game anyway.

By Zach Barnett
Brent Key

Georgia Tech promotes Brent Key to head coach

By Doug Samuels
Mike Miller Maryland

Charlotte reportedly goes to Big Ten for offensive coordinator hire

Mike Miller is reportedly set to become Biff Poggi's offensive coordinator.

By Doug Samuels
vincent

UAB players accuse president of not granting meeting, "want our voices to be heard"

The Blazers are publicly lobbying for interim coach Bryant Vincent to be named the program's full-time head coach

By John Brice
Lance Leipold

Details of Lance Leipold's extension at Kansas are out

Kansas is upping its commitment after Leipold led the Jayhawks to their first bowl game in 15 seasons.

By Zach Barnett