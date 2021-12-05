Skip to main content
Sources: ULM turning to familiar face to fill offensive coordinator role

Former ULM offensive coordinator Matt Kubik is returning to the program as offensive coordinator, per sources.
Terry Bowden made quite the splash at ULM when he brought former Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez in as offensive coordinator to attack the rebuild at ULM together. Rich Rod came as a packaged deal with his son, who played quarterback and was later named the starter for the Warhawks.

With Rich Rod returning to the head coaching ranks in taking the Jacksonville State head coaching job, Bowden went in search of filling his offensive coordinator job again heading into year two of his rebuild at ULM.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bowden is turning to a face familiar with the program in Matt Kubik as the team's new offensive coordinator.

Kubik previously led a productive offensive attack for the Warhawks from 2016-19, when they averaged 32 points and 445 yards per game over his final three falls in Monroe. 

His last fall with the team, ULM was one of 5 FBS offenses to average at least 200 rushing and 250 passing yards per game. 

In February of 2020, Kubik left to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Southern Miss, where he spent 11 months.

This past fall, Kubik served as the offensive coordinator at Columbia HS (MS), where they just captured the 4A state championship.

Before becoming an FBS offensive coordinator, Kubik spent a few seasons calling the offensive shots at Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX) and also was an assistant at Central Arkansas and Northwestern State previously.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

