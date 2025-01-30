Skip to main content

Sources: USC poised to raid Big Ten foe for new top-level personnel, recruiting staffer

Former Illinois star running back Dre Brown set to exit alma mater to reunite with Chad Bowden

Less than a week after taking over as USC’s general manager, Chad Bowden has made a move sure to send reverberations throughout the Big Ten Conference.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Bowden is snagging Illinois director of player personnel Dre Brown into an executive role in Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans organization.

Brown is expected to fill a top role of Executive Director of Personnel and Scouting, per sources familiar with his exit from the Illini program.

It’s a stunning blow to Illinois, who loses both a former standout running back in Brown and the architect of the program’s best recruiting classes under Bret Bielema.

The Illini just got the sixth commitment for their 2026 class with Brown at the helm - two months earlier than Illinois has ever received its sixth commitment in the Bielema era.

Illinois currently has a consensus top-30 class that’s ranked as highly as No. 16 nationally by Rivals.com.

It's just-signed 2025 class stood as the highest-rated per-prospect score in Illini program history in the recruiting rankings era, which stretches approximately 25 years. Per 247Sports, Illinois signees in its most recent class averaged 86.85 per person and featured a group with a projected 13 January enrollees, also one of the deepest groups of midyear signees in program history.

Brown, who earned All-Big Ten honors during his senior season as a player, worked previously at Tennessee before Bowden hired him away from the Vols in mid-summer 2021. He remained a consistent cog in Notre Dame's recruiting operations until last May, when Bielema and Illinois brought Brown home into the role of DPP.

Also this week, USC hired away from Zaire Turner from Notre Dame, where she had been the DPP under Bowden and in Marcus Freeman's program.

Tags
terms:
Bret BielemaZaire TurnerChad BowdenDre BrownIllinoisMarcus Freemanlincoln rileyUSC

You May Like

Willie Fritz Houston

Source: Willie Fritz and Houston set to add PJ Hall to staff

By Doug Samuels
sam king wazzu

Sources: Washington State bringing veteran coach from strong FCS program to aide offense

Sam King to help coach Cougars quarterbacks

By John Brice
Washington State

Sources: Washington State nabs new director of recruiting strategy

Anthony Calcutta stepping into new role for Cougars

By John Brice
NFL

NFL data says concussions hit a record low this past year

Less lower body extremity strains were also recorded.

By Doug Samuels
Ryan Day Kelly Clarkson

Fresh off a national title, Ryan Day hits the talk-show circuit

What thoughts do Jimmy Fallon and Kelly Clarkson have on Ohio State's march to a national title? Better question: Were they aware it happened before the show's taping?

By Zach Barnett
Owen Chandler Ashland

Source: Northern Iowa set to add youngest GM in Division I football

At 23, Chandler is believed to be the youngest GM in Division I football.

By Doug Samuels
Florida State North Carolina

ESPN extends ACC deal, conference expected to remain intact

The ACC and ESPN have reached an agreement to secure the near-term future of the conference.

By Zach Barnett
ETBU football

D-III program hires one of the youngest offensive coordinators in college football

ETBU's offensive coordinator just finished his bachelor's degree last month.

By Doug Samuels