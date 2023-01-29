Skip to main content

Sources: UTEP offensive coordinator Dave Warner resigns post with Miners

Warner had chaired the UTEP offense for each of the past two seasons

Dave Warner, a college coaching veteran who joined Dana Dimel's UTEP staff in January 2021, has resigned from the Miners' program, multiple sources told FootballScoop.

Warner, whose work in his first season in El Paso, Texas, saw him spearhead the Miners's most productive offense by yards since 2009, helped UTEP win 12 games in his two seasons, a stretch that included the program's return to the postseason following a pivotal 2021 season.

A former Syracuse quarterback whose coaching career has included stops at his alma mater, as well as Kansas and Michigan State among Power-5 stints as well as several additional Football Bowls Subdivision stops, has coached parts of the past five decades in college football.

UTEP slipped to a 5-7 campaign in 2022, dropping four of their final six contests.

The Miners are slated to open the 2023 season against Jacksonville State and has additional non-conference games against Incarnate-Word, Northwestern, Arizona and UNLV before diving into Conference-USA competition.

(Photograph by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

