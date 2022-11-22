Skip to main content

Sources: UW-Whitewater's Kevin Bullis plans to retire

One of the premier jobs in Division III is expected to have a new head coach in 2023.

UW-Whitewater is widely regarded as one of the top jobs in small college football, and they'll soon be in the market for a new head coach.

Sources tell FootballScoop that UW-Whitewater's Kevin Bullis plans to retire.

Bullis has spent the past eight seasons leading the program. He took the reigns following Lance Leipold's historic run after previously serving as the team's defensive line coach.

Bullis compiled an overall record of of 78-13 while leading the program. He led the Warhawks to three semifinal appearances, five conference titles, and a national runner up finish while in charge.

The Warhawks lost in the opening round of the Division III playoffs to Aurora (IL) last weekend.

Defensive coordinator Jace Rindahl will serve as interim head coach while a national search takes place for the new head coach, per source.

The opening will draw a significant amount of interest, as Whitewater has the tradition, resources, talent, and infrastructure to be able to compete for a national title right away.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Wisconsin-WhitewaterKevin BullisDivision III

