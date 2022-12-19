Sources: Veteran OL coach Limegrover leaving Arkansas State for Kenni Burns' Kent State staff

Limegrover has deep Midwest roots, very well regarded in coaching community

Matt Limegrover has worked at some of college football's most visible programs, particularly in the Big Ten Conference.

He's also spent the past two years working with offensive linemen and tight ends at Arkansas State, as well as serving as the running game coordinator for Butch Jones.

But Limegrover is poised to move on from Jones and Arkansas State.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Limegrover is joining the inaugural Kent State staff of new coach Kenni Burns, who was hired last week after Sean Lewis left to become Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado.

Limegrover, whose reputation among his peers is extremely strong, will return to his roots in coaching the Kent State offensive line.

A decorated player in his career at the University of Chicago, Limegrover has coached at numerous programs, including Ferris State, Northern Illinois and Southern Illinois, but his most high-profile work has been at Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State.