Skip to main content

Sources: Veteran OL coach Limegrover leaving Arkansas State for Kenni Burns' Kent State staff

Limegrover has deep Midwest roots, very well regarded in coaching community

Matt Limegrover has worked at some of college football's most visible programs, particularly in the Big Ten Conference.

He's also spent the past two years working with offensive linemen and tight ends at Arkansas State, as well as serving as the running game coordinator for Butch Jones.

But Limegrover is poised to move on from Jones and Arkansas State.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Limegrover is joining the inaugural Kent State staff of new coach Kenni Burns, who was hired last week after Sean Lewis left to become Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado.

Limegrover, whose reputation among his peers is extremely strong, will return to his roots in coaching the Kent State offensive line. 

A decorated player in his career at the University of Chicago, Limegrover has coached at numerous programs, including Ferris State, Northern Illinois and Southern Illinois, but his most high-profile work has been at Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State.

You May Like

Army Navy 2014

Army reportedly makes a change at offensive coordinator

After nearly a decade calling the offense, Brent Davis won't be calling the option at Army next season.

By Doug Samuels
harris- hcu

Sources: New Houston Christian coach Braxton Harris closing in on key coordinator hires

Harris is tapping into coaches with deep ties in the Lone Star State

By John Brice
prime celebration

Deion Sanders sounds off on Jackson State exit: Never said put my name on a tombstone here

Sanders fired back at critics before his team's appearance in the Celebration Bowl

By John Brice
Gibson

Sources: N.C. State rewards star defensive coordinator Tony Gibson with new contract

Gibson's Wolfpack led the league in scoring defense in 2022

By John Brice
Andy Kotelnicki

New deal for Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki may be longest on record for an assistant

Kansas's offense was the most improved in FBS in 2022.

By Zach Barnett
Anderson U

Anderson turns to alumnus and former assistant for new head coach

Jonathan Coddington is coming back to Anderson as their new head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
keim - kugler AZ-1

There's an interesting situation brewing in Arizona, where fired Kugler files Request for Arbitration

Fired Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler files request for arbitration and mentions possible "mistaken identity"

By Doug Samuels
DSC_1923

Sources: Lance Taylor, Western Michigan making early hire of Notre Dame senior analyst

A former player at Marshall, Trevor Mendelson has worked closely with Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees, Dave Clawson and Brian Kelly

By John Brice