Skip to main content

Sources: Veteran play-caller with ACC, SEC, Big Ten experience emerges in mix at Arkansas

Sam Pittman could be reuniting with a familiar face in Razorbacks football

Dan Enos, who’s been at a number of Power-5 programs in a 30-plus year coaching career on the heels of his playing days at Michigan State, is being targeted for a return to the Southeastern Conference, sources tell FootballScoop. Arkansas is expected to offer a 3-year deal for Enos to return to Fayetteville. ESPN's Chris Low first reported the news on Wednesday evening. 

Offensive coordinator the past two years at Maryland as Mike Locksley continues to turn around the Terrapins’ program, Enos is a top target to return to Arkansas – where he previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Bret Bielema from 2015-17 – and take over play-calling duties for Sam Pittman.

The Razorbacks are losing much-pursued offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to the same position at TCU, where Sonny Dykes just guided the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff title game in his first year atop the program.

But Enos has a wealth of experience at all levels of college ball, but he particularly has notable stops at Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and a pair of stops at Cincinnati, among earlier stints along a coaching career that traces its beginnings to 1991.

Pittman and Enos were on Bielma’s Arkansas staff together during the 2015 season.

Additionally, Enos has head coaching experience from his time at Central Michigan, where the Dearborn, Mich., native followed up atop the program after Butch Jones left in 2010 to take over from Brian Kelly at Cincinnati.

Enos helped Alabama to an undefeated national championship season in 2018, when Enos coached quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amidst a breakout-campaign and helped Nick Saban extend his record streak of dominance atop the Crimson Tide program.

You May Like

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Northwestern planning to hire rising star for defensive line role

By John Brice
Presentation FB

Presentation College to shut down at the end of the semester

Presentation College has made the unfortunate decision to close their doors.

By Doug Samuels
Northern Illinois

Sources: Northern Illinois adding an FCS coordinator to staff

Cory White is set for a return to major college football, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
Bill Belichick

Patriots to reportedly interview second college coordinator for offensive coordinator job

By Doug Samuels
App State

Sources: App State has their new defensive line coach

By Doug Samuels
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders wants Colorado roster to be 80 percent transfers

Sanders reportedly told CU AD Rick George he wants to follow the 40-40-20 model to roster building, but his actions indicate it'll be closer to 50-50.

By Zach Barnett
tcu

The FootballScoop Latest: Kendal Briles-TCU, Harbaugh-Michigan, NIL, NCAA Transfer Portal, offseason moves in the Podcast's 2023 return

Zach Barnett, John Brice and Scott Roussel hit the ground running (slowly) and talking as the FootballScoop Podcast resumes in the new year, tackling the latest, most pressing issues throughout the college football landscape:

By John Brice
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 10.41.57 AM

NAIA program hires youngest head coach in college football

Waldorf (NAIA - IA) moved quickly to elevate their young offensive coordinator to head coach.

By Doug Samuels