Sources: Veteran play-caller with ACC, SEC, Big Ten experience emerges in mix at Arkansas

Dan Enos, who’s been at a number of Power-5 programs in a 30-plus year coaching career on the heels of his playing days at Michigan State, is being targeted for a return to the Southeastern Conference, sources tell FootballScoop. Arkansas is expected to offer a 3-year deal for Enos to return to Fayetteville. ESPN's Chris Low first reported the news on Wednesday evening.

Offensive coordinator the past two years at Maryland as Mike Locksley continues to turn around the Terrapins’ program, Enos is a top target to return to Arkansas – where he previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Bret Bielema from 2015-17 – and take over play-calling duties for Sam Pittman.

The Razorbacks are losing much-pursued offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to the same position at TCU, where Sonny Dykes just guided the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff title game in his first year atop the program.

But Enos has a wealth of experience at all levels of college ball, but he particularly has notable stops at Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and a pair of stops at Cincinnati, among earlier stints along a coaching career that traces its beginnings to 1991.

Pittman and Enos were on Bielma’s Arkansas staff together during the 2015 season.

Additionally, Enos has head coaching experience from his time at Central Michigan, where the Dearborn, Mich., native followed up atop the program after Butch Jones left in 2010 to take over from Brian Kelly at Cincinnati.

Enos helped Alabama to an undefeated national championship season in 2018, when Enos coached quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amidst a breakout-campaign and helped Nick Saban extend his record streak of dominance atop the Crimson Tide program.