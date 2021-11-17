Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Virginia Tech has strong interest in ACC rival

Dave Clawson has emerged as a top target of Virginia Tech AD Whit Babock, sources tell FootballScoop.
Author:

Virginia Tech has strong interest in Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson to be the next head Hokie, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

Clawson is an established and well-traveled head coach, still in the prime of his career at 54 years old.

Now in his 22nd season as a head coach, Clawson's 49-46 career record belies his actual success. He went 0-11 in his first year at Fordham and went 19-6 in his last two seasons. He went 3-8 in his first season at Richmond, in 2004, and had the Spiders in the FCS semifinals by 2007.

After a one year detour as Tennessee's offensive coordinator in 2009, Clawson took the Bowling Green job in 2009 and had the Falcons in the MAC title game by 2013. At Wake Forest, Clawson went 3-9 in his first two seasons and has reached a bowl game all six seasons since.

The 2021 campaign represents his pinnacle thus far. His Demon Deacons are 9-1, ranked No. 10 in the country, and one win shy of clinching their second ACC Atlantic Division championship. 

Clawson's team can end Clemson's run of six straight ACC title games on Clemson's turf this Saturday.

In the event Wake loses Saturday, the Deacons can clinch the division with a win Nov. 27 at Boston College. And though it remains a long shot, Wake Forest has not been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention either. 

Because of that, a deal would not be expected to come together until following the ACC championship game on Dec. 4.

Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock is looking to restore a one-time ACC power that has fallen off in recent years. Virginia Tech played in five of the first seven ACC title games but has appeared only once since 2011. The outgoing Justin Fuente's record over the past two seasons sits at 10-11, at a program that won at least 10 games annually all but twice from 1999 through 2011.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Mel Tucker

Michigan State working to make Mel Tucker highest-paid Big Ten coach with new extension

The extension would offer Tucker nearly $100 million to remain in East Lansing.

3 hours ago
Mike Leach Miss State

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach says rash firings in college football have 2 roots

Himself fired in 2009 by Texas Tech, Leach says 'People are nuts' and 'mental illness' has the sport turned upside down

3 hours ago
Mack Brown

Mack Brown: I am not retiring

Mack Brown's "I'm not retiring" T-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by his shirt.

3 hours ago
Buffalo State Ozolins

Buffalo State seeking a new head coach

After Christian Ozolin's unique run as the interim head coach, Buffalo State has announced a national search for a new head coach.

4 hours ago
MTSU WKU

Winning Box Scores: Week 11

Middle Tennessee true freshman QB Nick Vattiato's first start was one for the record books.

6 hours ago
Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell: Winning the Big 12 was never my goal

With many in Ames expecting a year where the Cyclones were capable of bringing home a Big 12 title, Matt Campbell makes it clear he's had one goal that remains intact, and a conference championship was never it.

7 hours ago
Cory Sauter

Southwest Minnesota State announces coaching change

Cory Sauter has stepped down after 12 seasons on the job.

9 hours ago
Friends Univ

Friends University finds their new head coach from within the conference

Friends University (NAIA - KS) didn't have to look for for their new head coach, as they tab an architect of one of the more impressive small school turnarounds from within their own league in Terry Harrison.

7 hours ago