Sources: VMI continues impressive staff assembling, adding offensive coach with Florida State, Virginia Tech experience

AJ Hampton is set to coach wideouts for the Keydets

Danny Rocco, who's won more than 120 as a collegiate head coach and has experience at multiple Power 5 programs, is continuing to fill out his inaugural staff at Football Championship Subdivision program and Southern Conference resident VMI.

Sources on Saturday tell FootballScoop that Rocco and offensive coordinator Patrick Ashford are adding AJ Hampton to coach the Keydets' wideouts.

A former Arena League professional player following his split collegiate career at Mount Union (Ohio) and Emory & Henry (Virginia), Hampton most recently served as a defensive graduate assistant at Virginia Tech.

Previously he worked on both sides of the ball at Florida State and also had passing game duties as well as coached the wideouts at West Virginia State. Hampton also was the wide receivers coach at Morgan State.

Rocco was tabbed last month to replace Scott Wacchenheim after the 2022 campaign. Rocco, the former Delaware head coach, had served on James Franklin's Penn State staff last year as a senior analyst.

The Keydets open their 2023 slate with non-conference FCS tilts against Davidson and Bucknell before the play a money game at ACC power North Carolina State. 

