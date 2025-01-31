Sources: Washington State bringing veteran coach from strong FCS program to aide offense

Sam King had spent some eight seasons as part of North Dakota's football staff, the last six of them as the Fighting Hawks wide receivers coach for a program that made four FCS Playoffs appearances during that span.

King, now, is on the move.

Sources tell FootbalScoop that the former Bemidji State quarterback is accepting a role on the first-year staff of new Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers.

King, per sources, specifically will work with the Cougars quarterbacks following six years of coaching wideouts at North Dakota, which in 2023 had one of the program's all-time greatest wins in an resounding, 49-24 thrashing of then-No. 6 ranked and archrival North Dakota State.

That season saw King help tutor the wideouts in an offense that finished No. 3 nationally at the FCS level in passing completion percentage a year after ranking nationally in total passing offense.

King also has experience from a stint at Minnesota Duluth and had been approached about an offensive coordinator position in the NCAA ranks before sources said he accepted the opportunity to be on Rogers's inaugural Washington State staff.

The Cougars open their season Aug. 30 at home against Idaho but have stiff, early-season tests at home against Washington and shortly thereafter on the road at Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels, who finished the 2024 ranked No. 11 in the final AP Top 25.