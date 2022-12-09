Sources: Wayne State's Paul Winters no longer with program

Paul Winters spent nearly two decades leading the program.

It's impossible to say Wayne State without thinking of Paul Winters.

This past fall was season number 19 for Winters at Wayne State (D-II - MI).

Sources share with FootballScoop tonight that Winters and the program have parted ways and he will not be back for a 20th campaign.

A three-time GLIAC coach of the year, Winters accumulated 94 wins over his nearly two decades with the school.

The Warriors finished this past fall 1-8. Their last winning season was 2019, when they finished 8-3 (and they did not play during the COVID-impacted 2020 season).

In 2011, Winters led the program on a historic playoff run, that culminated in an appearance in the national title game.

From 2004-21 Winters mentored nearly 200 All-Conference players, and over 500 All-Academic players.

Located in downtown Detroit, with a passionate alumni base, this opening is expected to draw some significant interest. It is not without some hurdles though, playing in the GLIAC along with national powers Ferris State and Grand Valley will make it a significant challenge.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.