Sources: Wayne State's top targets include first-year head coach who led program to national title

The GLIAC is widely considered the top Division II football conference in college football.

Ferris State has won back-to-back national titles and didn't even win the league last season. That trophy currently resides in Allendale at Grand Valley State, where the Lakers took over the #1 ranking after beating rival Ferris in-season before falling to them a few weeks later in the playoffs.

Sources share with FootballScoop that a GLIAC member program has one of the fastest rising coaches in D-II among the top targets for their head coaching opening.

In his first season at the helm, Brandon Moore led Colorado School of Mines (D-II) to a record-setting season en route to the program's first appearance in the national title game.

While they fell to defending national champion Ferris State that day, Moore could soon be seeing a lot more of Tony Annese's program in Big Rapids and the defending champs.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Moore is a top target for the head coaching job at GLIAC member Wayne State University, located in the fertile midwest recruiting soil of Detroit.

A few other targets, including an FBS assistant who has ties in the GLIAC and former FCS head coach with deep roots in Detroit are also among the candidates being considered, per sources.

Moore led the program to 13-straight wins, captured a number of Coach of the Year awards, and coached the Harlon Hill award winner going to the top player in Division II.

This past fall was Moore's first season as head coach, and he previously spent six seasons with the program.

A former standout linebacker for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma, Moore initially joined the staff as linebackers coach in 2016 before taking over as defensive coordinator heading into the 2019 season.

He spent seven seasons in the NFL with the 49ers and Chargers before a three-year stint in the USFL. After retiring, he got his start in coaching as the defensive coordinator at Scottsdale CC (JC - AZ) and has served two NFL minority internships with the Chargers (2018) and Titans (2019).

At Wayne State, he would take over for longtime head coach Paul Winters, who spent nearly two decades leading the program and left as the all-time winningest coach in school history.

Winters led the program to the national title game in 2011, where they fell to Pittsburg State (D-II - KS) 35-21.

Update >> Sources tell FootballScoop that Moore plans to stay at Colorado School of Mines.