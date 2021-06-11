Sources: Western Michigan appoints new offensive co-coordinators

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Sources tell FootballScoop that Western Michigan is promoting two coaches on staff to the roles of co-offensive coordinator.

Running backs coach Mike Bath and quarterbacks coach Eric Evans, who previously held the passing game coordinator title, will share the co-offensive coordinator titles, sources have shared.

Bath joined the staff in 2019 as running backs coach after previously serving as an assistant at Wyoming and Miami University (OH). During his time at Wyoming, Bath worked with the team's running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, and also held the co-special teams coordinator title.

In 2013, while the quarterbacks and receivers coach at Wyoming, Bath stepped into the interim head coach and offensive coordinator role after the dismissal of Don Treadwell just a few games into the season.

Evans has been part of Tim Lester's staff since 2017 when he was named the team's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He previously served as the offensive coordinator at Dayton (FCS - OH) and has also previously coached at UAB, Albany (FCS - NY), and as a graduate assistant at Northwestern. 

The two coaches step in for Jake Moreland, who had served as the Broncos offensive coordinator and play caller since 2018, before leaving for the assistant offensive line job with the New York Jets this past off season.

After a 4-2 season last year, head coach Tim Lester enters his fifth season at the helm of the Broncos this fall with a record of 24-20 overall.

You May Like

corey bell

Football, not the FBI, has shaped Gators' Bell

It was, he thought, going to be the Academy and not the sidelines for Corey Bell. Then, a fascinating career in coaching at both the high school and collegiate levels has continued to unfold.

Erskine Barton

Division II South Atlantic Conference adding two football-only members

Having re-launched football after decades away, Barton College and Erskine College will join the SAC in 2022-23.

NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 06 Michigan at Notre Dame

Playoffs proposal helps P5s and G5s but leaves Notre Dame without a chance for a bye

Notre Dame cannot get a top-four bye, and the power conferences retain their protections while the 'little guys' have a more feasible path to a seat at the table.

CFP trophy

College coaches, staff weigh in on proposed CFP expansion: 'A lot of a** beatings'

Long hesitant to expand the College Football Playoffs from its current format of four teams, the model for all seven years of its existence, the CFP now has swiftly moved towards tripling that field with a dozen-team proposal sent forth Thursday by the Management Committee.

CFP logo

Reports: 12-team playoff solution is on the horizon

New Mexico Military Football

Sources: Head coach of top-10 Junior College program is retiring

After spending most of his coaching career at NMMI, head coach Joe Forchtner has decided the time is right to step away.

College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is (likely) expanding. Now the real fight begins

Agreeing to expand the field is the easy part. What comes next?

Brock Vandagriff

It looks like the first deal of college sports' NIL era is in place

Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff will be among a handful of Bulldog athletes paid to endorse an Atlanta-based clothing brand