Sources: Western Michigan appoints new offensive co-coordinators

Sources tell FootballScoop that Western Michigan is promoting two coaches on staff to the roles of co-offensive coordinator.

Running backs coach Mike Bath and quarterbacks coach Eric Evans, who previously held the passing game coordinator title, will share the co-offensive coordinator titles, sources have shared.

Bath joined the staff in 2019 as running backs coach after previously serving as an assistant at Wyoming and Miami University (OH). During his time at Wyoming, Bath worked with the team's running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, and also held the co-special teams coordinator title.

In 2013, while the quarterbacks and receivers coach at Wyoming, Bath stepped into the interim head coach and offensive coordinator role after the dismissal of Don Treadwell just a few games into the season.

Evans has been part of Tim Lester's staff since 2017 when he was named the team's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He previously served as the offensive coordinator at Dayton (FCS - OH) and has also previously coached at UAB, Albany (FCS - NY), and as a graduate assistant at Northwestern.

The two coaches step in for Jake Moreland, who had served as the Broncos offensive coordinator and play caller since 2018, before leaving for the assistant offensive line job with the New York Jets this past off season.

After a 4-2 season last year, head coach Tim Lester enters his fifth season at the helm of the Broncos this fall with a record of 24-20 overall.