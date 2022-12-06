Sources: Western Michigan search gains focus; Louisville's Lance Taylor emerges in mix

The Western Michigan search for its next head coach has narrowed in focus, multiple sources with knowledge of the process have told FootballScoop.

A likely frontrunner has emerged in current Louisville offensive coordinator and former University of Alabama player Lance Taylor, sources shared.

In fact, Taylor had been a candidate to be named Louisville’s interim head coach in the wake of Scott Satterfield’s abrupt departure Monday to take over the Cincinnati Bearcats’ program, but sources told FootballScoop that Louisville officials were concerned with the prospect of naming Taylor the Cardinals’ head coach and then seeing Taylor named the Broncos’ next leader.

Per sources with direct knowledge, WMU is hopeful to name its new head coach – and replacement for Tim Lester – later this week; the school’s ideal timeline was said to include an introductory press conference Thursday or Friday, per sources.

In addition to Taylor, who rose to prominence with posts at Stanford and then Notre Dame coaching both of those elite programs’ running backs, sources told FootballScoop that University of Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had also interviewed the Western Michigan’s top spot.

Another finalist, per sources, was said to be current Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli – who had been a finalist to replace Luke Fickell at his alma mater atop the Bearcats’ program and also, per sources, has been prioritized as a top assistant coach for Fickell at Wisconsin.

Western dipped to a 5-7 mark in 2022 under Lester, who had helped the team to bowl games with seasons of seven, seven and eight wins in the three previous campaigns.

Per sources, WMU athletics director Dan Bartholomae is in Las Vegas in the early part of this week at the National Football Foundation’s annual awards ceremonies and trophy presentations where he is planning to complete his interviews and prepare his recommendation.

Monday marked the opening of the NCAA’s latest Transfer Portal window; student-athletes are free to seek transfers from now through Jan. 18, 2023.

Sources with direct access to the Transfer Portal on Monday evening told FootballScoop that more than 800 football players had entered their names to be considered for transfer opportunities Monday.

College football’s early signing period, a major roster-management waypoint for all programs, opens the third Wednesday of December; this year, that’s December 21.