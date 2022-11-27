Skip to main content

Sources: Willie Taggart out at FAU

The former FSU, Oregon head coach suffered a 5-7 season in 2022

Willie Taggart, once one of college football's brightest rising coaching stars, has again been let go.

Sources told FootballScoop that FAU officials called a team meeting tonight at 7:30 to inform the Owls' players that Taggart had been dismissed from atop the program.

Moments ago, FAU officials confirmed Taggart's dismissal.

"This evening, we made a change in leadership with the Florida Atlantic University football program," said FAU Vice President/Director of Athletics Brian White. "It was a difficult decision, as we have tremendous respect for Willie Taggart. He has represented FAU with class and character. 

"However, the lack of on-field success needed to be addressed as we look toward the future. A national search will begin immediately to identify and recruit the best coach to lead FAU Football as we begin play in the American Athletic Conference next season. With the integrity of the search in mind, we will have no further public comment until the announcement of the Owls' next head football coach."

FAU finished the 2022 season 5-7 and posted three-straight five-win seasons under Taggart, who previously was head coach at both Oregon and Florida State.

The Owls had a three-game losing streak earlier this season and also closed the campaign with losses in three of their final five games, including their 32-31, season-ending overtime-loss to WKU.

You May Like

Lane Kiffin

Sources: Lane Kiffin inks new contract at Ole Miss

Sources say Ole Miss exceeded Auburn's total commitment to the 47-year-old coach.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
Deion Sanders

Colorado reportedly offers job to Deion Sanders

CU needs to revitalize a stagnant program. Coach Prime covets a Power 5 opportunity. Might this be a Mile High Match?

By Zach Barnett
Photo credit: Getty Images

Where Liberty could go next if Hugh Freeze leaves for Auburn

Sources indicate Ian McCaw could attempt to hire Art Briles if and when the job opens.

By Zach Barnett
Hugh Freeze Nick Saban

Auburn looking to Hugh Freeze

By Scott Roussel
Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 9.13.23 AM

Nebraska announces hiring of Matt Rhule

Once the proudest program in college football, Nebraska is counting on Rhule to duplicate his turnarounds at Temple and Baylor.

By Zach Barnett
Sonny Dykes

Sources: TCU working on an extension for Sonny Dykes

In his first year in Fort Worth, Dykes has TCU on the cusp of a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_3577

How "Football Guy" Brian Mason revolutionized Notre Dame's special teams units

The Fighting Irish punt-block team has set records en route to 7 blocked punts

By John Brice
Nebraska

Sources: Nebraska coaching search again honing in on Matt Rhule

Sources tell FootballScoop the Cornhuskers are again making the former Baylor coach their top target

By John Brice