Sources: Willie Taggart out at FAU

Willie Taggart, once one of college football's brightest rising coaching stars, has again been let go.

Sources told FootballScoop that FAU officials called a team meeting tonight at 7:30 to inform the Owls' players that Taggart had been dismissed from atop the program.

Moments ago, FAU officials confirmed Taggart's dismissal.

"This evening, we made a change in leadership with the Florida Atlantic University football program," said FAU Vice President/Director of Athletics Brian White. "It was a difficult decision, as we have tremendous respect for Willie Taggart. He has represented FAU with class and character.

"However, the lack of on-field success needed to be addressed as we look toward the future. A national search will begin immediately to identify and recruit the best coach to lead FAU Football as we begin play in the American Athletic Conference next season. With the integrity of the search in mind, we will have no further public comment until the announcement of the Owls' next head football coach."

FAU finished the 2022 season 5-7 and posted three-straight five-win seasons under Taggart, who previously was head coach at both Oregon and Florida State.

The Owls had a three-game losing streak earlier this season and also closed the campaign with losses in three of their final five games, including their 32-31, season-ending overtime-loss to WKU.