Sources: Wisconsin to hire NFL assistant to coach defensive line

After spending 2022 in the NFL, Greg Scruggs is set to work for Luke Fickell again in Madison.

New York Jets assistant defensive line coach Greg Scruggs is expected to be the new defensive line coach at Wisconsin, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Scruggs joined the Jets ahead of the 2022 season. Prior to that, he spent four seasons on Luke Fickell's Cincinnati staff. 

Scruggs joined the staff in 2018 as director of player development and NFL liaison. He was promoted to defensive line coach in 2020, where he helped the Bearcats go 22-2 with two American titles, a College Football Playoff berth, and two AP top-10 finishes.

Scruggs played just one season of high school football, but appeared in 42 games with 26 starts as a defensive tackle at Louisville. The seventh-round draft pick spent five seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. 

His NFL career ended in 2016. 

Fickell has formally announced only one defensive assistant as of yet, bringing Mike Tressel with him from Cincinnati as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

