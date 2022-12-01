Sources: Wofford removing interim tag, naming Shawn Watson next head coach

The Terriers won three games in the season's second half with Watson at the helm

Wofford College has its next head football coach.

As it turns out, the Terriers have had their guy for some time.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Wofford is promoting Shawn Watson to the role and removing the interim head coach tag that Watson’s held since early October.

A former player at Southern Illinois who has more than three decades’ experience in coaching, Watson goes from Wofford’s first-year offensive coordinator who was hired in January to the new head coach after guiding the program to a 3-3 ledger in the team’s final six games.

Watson already had carved a reputation as being a strong offensive coach known for working well with quarterbacks when he was hired away from Northern Iowa to Wofford by former head coach Josh Conklin. Conklin had led the Terriers to multiple Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs appearances and to the top of the Southern Conference standings in his earlier seasons before stepping down from the program this fall.

Watson also has considerable Power 5 coaching experience with previous work at Texas, Nebraska, Colorado and Louisville, among his other stops. Watson, who worked a season with Conklin at Pittsburgh in 2017, also previously served as head coach at his alma mater for a three-year stretch in the 1990s.

