Skip to main content

Sources confirm South Alabama hiring former FBS head coach for spot on defense

Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson is set to join the South Alabama staff

After an outstanding 10-3 season this past fall, South Alabama's Kane Wommack is reportedly set to add a former FBS head coach for a spot on his defensive staff.

Adam Rittenberg reports tonight that former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson is joining Wommack's staff as corners coach.

We can confirm the news.

Hopson spent last season as the director of high school relations at Mississippi State.

While the head coach at Southern Miss from 2016-20, Hopson went 28-23 before he left the program following an opening week loss to the 2020 season.

In his first college head coaching opportunity, he quickly built the Alcorn State (FCS) program from a 4-7 season in 2012 to 9-3 in year two, 10-3 in year three and a 9-4 finish in his final fall with the program in 2015.

Hopson is a veteran coach of the defensive backfield, and has coached the position at the major college level at Marshall, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, and Memphis, and coached the linebackers under Rich Rodriguez at Michigan for a few seasons as well.

He's previously held coordinator titles at Southern Miss and Memphis.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore will not return as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Moore joined the club in 2015 as a reserve quarterback, and by 2019 was the team's offensive coordinator.

By Zach Barnett
utep miners

Sources: UTEP offensive coordinator Dave Warner resigns post with Miners

Warner had chaired the UTEP offense for each of the past two seasons

By John Brice
Jim Harbaugh

The Jim Harbaugh-NFL drama may not be over after all

More than a week after confirming his return to Michigan, Jim Harbaugh met with the Denver Broncos.

By Zach Barnett
ERic kiesau

Florida will reportedly add a former SEC coordinator to the staff

Veteran FBS offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau is reportedly set to join the Gators staff.

By Doug Samuels
Craig Bohl WYO

Sources: Craig Bohl and Wyoming expected to add UCF staffer

Craig Bohl is expected to add a staffer with SEC experience at Florida and Arkansas to his staff, sources tell FootballScoop

By Doug Samuels
(Photograph by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

Sources: Houston targeting new offensive line coach from AAC champion Tulane

The Cougars earlier parted ways with Brandon Jones

By John Brice
James Laurinaitis

James Laurinaitis returning to Ohio State

An all-time great Ohio State linebacker, James Laurinaitis will now help develop the next James Laurinaitis.

By Zach Barnett
Kirk Campbell

Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach

By Doug Samuels