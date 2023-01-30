Sources confirm South Alabama hiring former FBS head coach for spot on defense

Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson is set to join the South Alabama staff

After an outstanding 10-3 season this past fall, South Alabama's Kane Wommack is reportedly set to add a former FBS head coach for a spot on his defensive staff.

Adam Rittenberg reports tonight that former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson is joining Wommack's staff as corners coach.

We can confirm the news.

Hopson spent last season as the director of high school relations at Mississippi State.

While the head coach at Southern Miss from 2016-20, Hopson went 28-23 before he left the program following an opening week loss to the 2020 season.

In his first college head coaching opportunity, he quickly built the Alcorn State (FCS) program from a 4-7 season in 2012 to 9-3 in year two, 10-3 in year three and a 9-4 finish in his final fall with the program in 2015.

Hopson is a veteran coach of the defensive backfield, and has coached the position at the major college level at Marshall, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, and Memphis, and coached the linebackers under Rich Rodriguez at Michigan for a few seasons as well.

He's previously held coordinator titles at Southern Miss and Memphis.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.