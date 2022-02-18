Skip to main content

South Carolina doles out raises to most of Shane Beamer's assistants

South Carolina will invest further in Shane Beamer's staff following a promising debut.

Following a 7-6 debut season that saw the Gamecocks win their first bowl game since 2017, South Carolina approved extensions and raises for most -- but not all -- of Shane Beamer's assistants.

Via The State, defensive coordinator Clayton White netted a $200,000 bump to $1.1 million, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp earned a $15,000 raise to $475,000, special teams coordinator Pete Lembo a $15,000 raise to $465,000, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey a $25,000 raise to $375,000, running backs coach Montario Hardesty a $50,000 raise to $350,000, and strength coach Luke Day a $25,000 raise to $425,000.

Stepp got a 2-year extension that will pay him $525,000 in 2023; all the other assistants netted 1-year extensions. 

Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is on the second year of a 3-year deal that gives him a raise to $475,000 from $350,000.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and offensive line coach Greg Adkins enter the final year of their original contracts, making $900,000 and $550,000, respectively.

White, Stepp, Lembo and Hardesty also had clauses removed that removed buyouts if they leave for promotions elsewhere. 

South Carolina's $4.88 million salary pool was the second-lowest among SEC public schools in 2021, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

CFP trophy

The College Football Playoff announces plan to stay at four teams...for now

The College Football Playoff isn't ready to expand just yet.

By Doug Samuels
5 hours ago
Fran Brown

Report: Georgia fills secondary role with Big Ten assistant

Fran Brown will leave Rutgers to coach defensive backs for the defending national champs.

By Zach Barnett
7 hours ago
IMG_0900

How Notre Dame's new director of recruiting, Chad Bowden, let the Fighting Irish's dogs out

First joining ND from Cincinnati a year ago with Marcus Freeman, Bowden now is the Irish's brand-new director of recruiting

By John Brice
Feb 17, 2022
Nick Saban

Nick Saban: "People are more apprehensive about being leaders than ever before"

While sharing the tragic story of Henry Ruggs, Nick Saban delivers a powerful message on leadership and why people are as apprehensive as ever to take on leadership roles.

By Doug Samuels
Feb 17, 2022
Staff Tracker - VIKINGS

Minnesota Vikings Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Kevin O'Connell's new staff is coming together via this page.

By Doug Samuels
Feb 17, 2022
Nick Saban

Nick Saban crosses a milestone in staff hiring

In bringing in four new assistants, Saban has now employed more than 50 full-time assistant coaches

By Zach Barnett
Feb 17, 2022
Jim Harbaugh

New salary and buyout figures for Jim Harbuagh's new contract at Michigan

Harbaugh's new deal comes with a reworked buyout and significant bump in salary.

By Doug Samuels
Feb 17, 2022
Maurice Crum

Source: Ole Miss hires Group of 5 coordinator to defensive staff

Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Maurice Crum has taken a co-coordinator role at Ole Miss, sources say.

By Zach Barnett
Feb 16, 2022