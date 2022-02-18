South Carolina doles out raises to most of Shane Beamer's assistants

South Carolina will invest further in Shane Beamer's staff following a promising debut.

Following a 7-6 debut season that saw the Gamecocks win their first bowl game since 2017, South Carolina approved extensions and raises for most -- but not all -- of Shane Beamer's assistants.

Via The State, defensive coordinator Clayton White netted a $200,000 bump to $1.1 million, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp earned a $15,000 raise to $475,000, special teams coordinator Pete Lembo a $15,000 raise to $465,000, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey a $25,000 raise to $375,000, running backs coach Montario Hardesty a $50,000 raise to $350,000, and strength coach Luke Day a $25,000 raise to $425,000.

Stepp got a 2-year extension that will pay him $525,000 in 2023; all the other assistants netted 1-year extensions.

Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is on the second year of a 3-year deal that gives him a raise to $475,000 from $350,000.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and offensive line coach Greg Adkins enter the final year of their original contracts, making $900,000 and $550,000, respectively.

White, Stepp, Lembo and Hardesty also had clauses removed that removed buyouts if they leave for promotions elsewhere.

South Carolina's $4.88 million salary pool was the second-lowest among SEC public schools in 2021, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

