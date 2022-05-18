Skip to main content

South Carolina adds former NFL head coach to off-field staff

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will work off the field for Shane Beamer.

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has joined South Carolina's staff as a senior football analyst, the program announced Wednesday.

"I worked with Freddie Kitchens previously at Mississippi State and have known him for close to 20 years," said Coach Beamer. "He's a fantastic coach with head coaching experience and coordinator experience. He's a long-time NFL coach who will be a great asset and resource for our program and will help us in so many ways."

Kitchens was the Cleveland Browns' head coach in 2019 and spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants, coaching tight ends and serving as interim offensive coordinator this past season. 

Mississippi State happens to be Kitchens' last college job, until now. He left State after the 2005 season to become the Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach in 2006 and made a career of coaching tight ends and running backs before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. That season landed him the head coaching job the following year, where he went 6-10.

An Alabama graduate, Kitchens got his start in coaching as Glenville State's running backs and tight ends coach in 1999. He was a GA on Nick Saban's original LSU staff.

South Carolina is looking to improve upon a 7-6 record in Shane Beamer's first season.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Nike Footballs

NCAA eliminates 25-man signing limit for next two seasons

A 2011 rule inspired by Houston Nutt became obsolete with the advent of the Transfer Portal, and is now officially off the books for the next two years.

By Zach Barnett9 minutes ago
Alabama Georgia

NCAA paves way for FBS conferences to eliminate divisions and still hold title games

With the move, the SEC and ACC could quickly eliminate their divisions, and more leagues could soon follow.

By Zach Barnett23 minutes ago
Cartersville HS GA

High school team bringing QR codes to their jerseys

The trend of QR codes on jerseys is making an appearance at a Georgia high school.

By Doug Samuels2 hours ago
Utah Tech building

Dixie State has a new name, and now it has a new logo

When a university undertakes a total rebrand, the most important piece of real estate is the football helmet.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Ryan Day

Ryan Day's contract extension and raise put him in the $9 million club

Day's new raise and extension put him among the highest compensated coaches in college football.

By Doug Samuels3 hours ago
ASun WAC

WAC, ASUN to continue alliance

The two FCS conferences joined together in 2021, and will continue that arrangement moving forward.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
College GameDay

Where will College GameDay visit each week of the 2022 season?

We know where GameDay will begin its 2022 travels, and we have a good idea where they'll end. We fill in all the blanks in between.

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago
Credit: USA Today

New details on the California bill that could change college sports forever

The next 48 hours could prove to be crucial for the future of college athletics.

By Zach BarnettMay 17, 2022