South Carolina adds former NFL head coach to off-field staff

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will work off the field for Shane Beamer.

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has joined South Carolina's staff as a senior football analyst, the program announced Wednesday.

"I worked with Freddie Kitchens previously at Mississippi State and have known him for close to 20 years," said Coach Beamer. "He's a fantastic coach with head coaching experience and coordinator experience. He's a long-time NFL coach who will be a great asset and resource for our program and will help us in so many ways."



Kitchens was the Cleveland Browns' head coach in 2019 and spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants, coaching tight ends and serving as interim offensive coordinator this past season.

Mississippi State happens to be Kitchens' last college job, until now. He left State after the 2005 season to become the Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach in 2006 and made a career of coaching tight ends and running backs before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. That season landed him the head coaching job the following year, where he went 6-10.

An Alabama graduate, Kitchens got his start in coaching as Glenville State's running backs and tight ends coach in 1999. He was a GA on Nick Saban's original LSU staff.

South Carolina is looking to improve upon a 7-6 record in Shane Beamer's first season.

