The story behind why South Carolina brought back the Wishbone last week

Marcus Satterfield was watching a classic college football matchup over the summer featuring the wishbone, and set a reminder to himself to get in some wishbone

It's said year after year that schemes in college football all follow a cyclical nature.

Back in the 60's and 70's the Wishbone was the most dominant offense in college football, with Texas and Oklahoma using it to pummel opponents into submission during national title runs.

However, like what happens to so many other things in football, the other side of the ball caught up with some answers, and the wishbone largely has disappeared with a few appearances from option-heavy teams each year.

Last week, South Carolina and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield decided to get in the wishbone on a third and short situation early on during their week zero 35-14 win against Georgia State

Satterfield called a belly handoff to the fullback, and while they don't have a lot in their wishbone package at this time that sounds like it is going to change as the year goes on. 

So how did the wishbone end up making an appearance last week in the first place? Well it stemmed from a game Satterfield was watching over the summer, and it inspired him so much that he set a reminder for himself.

"I can't remember what year it was, but I was watching Oklahoma and Nebraska this summer on like a classic replay, and I wrote myself a reminder [on my phone], 'Line up in the wishbone.'"

"So we lined up in the wishbone and ran a little belly there in the short yardage."

"Hopefully the wishbone kind of grows, and like we talked about, you start with [belly], and then how does it expand moving forward?"

The wishbone package possibilities with an electric quarterback like Spencer Rattler under center are fun to think about for everyone except defensive coordinators on the Gamecocks schedule.

