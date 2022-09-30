Skip to main content

South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins steps away to deal with health issue

Adkins is expected to return to the team soon.

A minor health issue has prompted South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins to step away from the program, temporarily.

"It's a minor medical issue," Beamer shared following their win over SC State last night.

"He's fine. I talked to him yesterday and he was in great spirits. Nate, his son, is doing well. Not much more to share. Medical condition he's taking care of. I don't think it's going to be long term. When I talked to him yesterday afternoon, he told me he felt like he'd be back really, really soon."

Adkins is in his second year of a two-year contract with the Gamecocks. His son Nate is a tight end on the team.

Offensive analyst Lonnie Teasley has stepped in to coach the offensive line in Adkins absence.

Before joining Shane Beamer's staff, Adkins served as the offensive line coach at Marshall and has previous stops at SEC programs like Tennessee and Georgia and in the NFL with the Bills and Ravens, among a host of other places.

Please join us in praying that coach Adkins makes a full recovery and is able to return to the team as expected. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

