South Carolina reportedly working on new deal for Shane Beamer

Following big wins to end the year against Tennessee and Clemson, SC is working on getting Beamer a new contract.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks ended the season with two of the most impressive performances in college football.

First came a 63-31 trouncing of Tennessee that no one saw coming, and then on Saturday, the Gamecocks used a strong special teams day to hold onto a 31-30 win over in-state rival Clemson, ending their 40-game home win streak in Death Valley.

It should come as no surprise that South Carolina is working on a new contract for Beamer, according to GamecockCentral tonight.

Beamer’s initial contract was a five-year agreement worth $2.75 million per year and was signed back in December of 2020.

The new deal is expected to include both a raise and extension, and terms are not yet final.

Beamer won seven games last year and has the Gamecocks at 8-4 this year.

It's worth noting that SEC colleagues Eli Drinkwitz and Mark Stoops both recently inked new deals. Drinkwitz's salary went from the $4 million range to the $6 million range annually at Mizzou, while Stoops signed an extension that takes him through 2031 that will pay him $8.6 million per year.

Right now, at $2.75 million per, Beamer has proven to be a great value for South Carolina, and should be rewarded accordingly with this new deal.

