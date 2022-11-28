Skip to main content

South Carolina reportedly working on new deal for Shane Beamer

Following big wins to end the year against Tennessee and Clemson, SC is working on getting Beamer a new contract.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks ended the season with two of the most impressive performances in college football.

First came a 63-31 trouncing of Tennessee that no one saw coming, and then on Saturday, the Gamecocks used a strong special teams day to hold onto a 31-30 win over in-state rival Clemson, ending their 40-game home win streak in Death Valley.

It should come as no surprise that South Carolina is working on a new contract for Beamer, according to GamecockCentral tonight.

Beamer’s initial contract was a five-year agreement worth $2.75 million per year and was signed back in December of 2020. 

The new deal is expected to include both a raise and extension, and terms are not yet final.

Beamer won seven games last year and has the Gamecocks at 8-4 this year.

It's worth noting that SEC colleagues Eli Drinkwitz and Mark Stoops both recently inked new deals. Drinkwitz's salary went from the $4 million range to the $6 million range annually at Mizzou, while Stoops signed an extension that takes him through 2031 that will pay him $8.6 million per year.

Right now, at $2.75 million per, Beamer has proven to be a great value for South Carolina, and should be rewarded accordingly with this new deal.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

