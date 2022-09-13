Source: South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bob Nielson has made the tough decision to take over play-calling from loyal assistant Ted Schlafke.

Sources tell FootballScoop South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator.

USD athletics has shared that head coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play calling duties from quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke.

The move comes after two losses to open the season where the offense managed to score just one touchdown.

The Coyotes lost a 34-0 decision to Kansas State, followed by a 24-7 loss to FCS foe Montana.

Schlafke has served as quarterbacks coach and offensive play caller under head coach Bob Nielson dating back to 2013 when they were together at Western Illinois, and the two have a deep history together.

With the Leathernecks, Schlafke brought significant improvement to the offense almost immediately, helping Western Illinois get back to the FCS playoffs by year three.

Before getting into coaching, Schlafke played quarterback at Minnesota-Duluth (D-II) under Nielson, leading them to the program's first national title in 2008. He was also a rare three-year captain while leading the team to a 33-14 mark.

Over the next two weeks South Dakota will face Cal Poly and then North Dakota State.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.