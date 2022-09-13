Skip to main content

Source: South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bob Nielson has made the tough decision to take over play-calling from loyal assistant Ted Schlafke.

Sources tell FootballScoop South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator.  

USD athletics has shared that head coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play calling duties from quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke.

The move comes after two losses to open the season where the offense managed to score just one touchdown. 

The Coyotes lost a 34-0 decision to Kansas State, followed by a 24-7 loss to FCS foe Montana.

Schlafke has served as quarterbacks coach and offensive play caller under head coach Bob Nielson dating back to 2013 when they were together at Western Illinois, and the two have a deep history together.

With the Leathernecks, Schlafke brought significant improvement to the offense almost immediately, helping Western Illinois get back to the FCS playoffs by year three.

Before getting into coaching, Schlafke played quarterback at Minnesota-Duluth (D-II) under Nielson, leading them to the program's first national title in 2008. He was also a rare three-year captain while leading the team to a 33-14 mark.

Over the next two weeks South Dakota will face Cal Poly and then North Dakota State.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Bob Stoops XFL

XFL sets coaching staffs for all eight teams

The third version of the league kicks off in a little more than five months.

By Zach Barnett
Nathaniel Hackett

Peyton Manning processing the Broncos botch the final minute of their loss to Seattle was fantastic television

Despite a full arsenal of timeouts, the Broncos did not run an offensive play in the final minute of their 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. Their former quarterback was in pain as he watched it happen.

By Zach Barnett
Brian Ferentz

Fans seemed to have found a new way to criticize coaches via celebs and Cameo

Frustrated Iowa fans found a creative new way to criticize Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

By Doug Samuels
Neal Brown

West Virginia AD gives Neal Brown the vote of confidence after 0-2 start

“Everyone involved knows that the on-field results have not met expectations and absolutely no one is satisfied," WVU AD Shane Lyons said.

By Zach Barnett
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher addresses whether he'd give up play-calling duties

Texas A&M's head coach came to his Monday press conference ready to talk about his offense's execution, but everyone else wants to talk about the construct of the offense itself.

By Zach Barnett
Nebraska

Podcast: Talking through the Nebraska job

We run through more than a dozen listed candidates and discuss why they would or would not be a fit at Nebraska, and why Nebraska would or would not be a fit for them.

By Zach Barnett
Jake Dickert

"The Air Raid can't do that, but the Coug Raid can"

Jake Dickert points to a change in late game offensive philosophy with the new "Coug Raid" as big reason for their win in Madison.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 10.17.12 AM

SEC Shorts weighs in on A&M loss, Bama near loss

One has to believe this week's edition is getting lots of play on Sun Belt campuses this week.

By Zach Barnett