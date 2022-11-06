Skip to main content

South Florida fires head coach Jeff Scott, the former Clemson star assistant

The Bulls have languished the past three years with a 4-26 record

Jeff Scott made his plea for continuity, and Bob Shoop had once coordinated some of the most ferocious defenses in college football.

Sunday, neither element mattered.

The University of South Florida, on the heels of an indefensible and rather inexcusable performance in a loss against Temple, parted ways with both Scott, the program’s head coach, and Shoop, the Bulls’ defensive coordinator, in moves that serve as precursor to the end of the season.

“When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations of where he could take our program,” Michael Kelly, USF’s athletics director, said in a statement. “While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our indoor performance facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards.”

The Bulls, throttled 54-28 Saturday against Temple as they fell to 1-8 on the season, have turned to Daniel Da Prato as the team’s interim coach for the season’s final three games.

Da Prato is an original member of Scott’s staff, arriving at USF as the program’s special teams coordinator in December 2019.

USF’s only win this season is against Howard, a Football Championship Subdivision team that does not compete at college football’s Football Bowls Subdivision level.

Da Prato also assumes the interim head coach’s role despite Scott’s additional earlier this year of veteran FBS head coach Chad Morris, the former skipper at both SEC resident Arkansas as well as SMU.

While Scott boasts remarkable success as a coordinator under Dabo Swinney at Clemson, he doesn’t own any kind of similar progress at USF.

The program in the past year unveiled a master plan for facilities that included new space for the Bulls’ football program on both gameday and for practice, but nothing that translated into wins.

USF under Scott languished to a 4-26 ledger that included just one win – last season against a Temple team that made a change atop its program – against FBS competition.

Tags
terms:
Clemson TigersBob Shoopjeff scottDabo SwinneySouth Florida Football

You May Like

68938278462__183E97FD-0706-4743-B21E-2FE6053362E0

Georgia Bulldogs undisputed ... but is Bama done, done? Brian Kelly stakes his claim, Marcus Freeman's Irish 'a**-whipping' of Clemson and all of college football's top games, moments

Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Wolverines and ... Vols? Horned Frogs? Tigahs?

By John Brice
Nuggets

#Nuggets: No. 1 beats No. 1, Alabama and Clemson go down, and the highest-scoring game in college football history

The most comprehensive college football recap on the Internet.

By Zach Barnett
Kansas State Oklahoma State

Winning Box Scores: Week 9

There's a story why this is coming out on Friday.

By Zach Barnett
Missouri

Missouri extends defensive coordinator Blake Baker

The 40-year-old Baker's defense has limited five SEC opponents to eight offensive touchdowns.

By Zach Barnett
Nebraska

Update on Nebraska's coaching search

The Cornhuskers are nearly two months into their quest to find Scott Frost's replacement

By John Brice
vols-dogs

FootballScoop's Weekend Look-ahead: Breaking down Vols-Bulldogs, Tide-Tigers, Notre Dame-Clemson and many more

The first weekend of November is packed full of intriguing college football clashes

By John Brice
Georgia vs Tennessee

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 10

By Scott Roussel
Tennessee Playoff

Previewing the biggest games on the college football schedule: On the Line

The biggest regular season games in Tennessee and Georgia history, a possible SEC West title game, a grudge match in Fort Worth, and the rest of the college football weekend.

By Zach Barnett