South Florida reportedly adding NFL assistant

As a first-year head coach, Alex Golesh has been busy putting together quite a staff at USF.

His latest addition is reportedly set to come from the NFL ranks.

According to Courtney Cronin, Chicago Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe is leaving the Windy City after the season to become the defensive passing game coordinator on Golesh's staff.

Rowe is a 2009 graduate of USF, and spent the past two seasons coaching in the NFL. He spent the 2021 season as the corners coach for the Colts.

He has previous stops as the defensive coordinator at Jacksonville State (2014), and Valdosta State (2016) and has also coached corners at Appalachian State (2020) and with the Redskins as assistant defensive backs coach.

