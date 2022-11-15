Skip to main content

Southern Oregon announces coaching change

Charlie Hall has stepped down after six seasons leading the NAIA program.

Charlie Hall has resigned as the head coach at Southern Oregon, the school announced Monday.

"We thank Charlie for all his hard work and dedication to Raider football," AD Matt Sayre said. "He was a solid presence for our program during the challenging pandemic years and always had the best interests of his student-athletes at heart."

SOU is located in Ashland, Ore., less than 20 miles from the California border. The Raiders compete in the Frontier Conference of NAIA.

Hall's six seasons ended with a 28-26 record. His tenure peaked in his 2017 debut, which saw a 12-1 record, a conference championship, and the school's third trip to the NAIA semifinals. Southern Oregon rose to No. 1 after a 4-0 start to the 2018 campaign, but went just 12-25 from that point forward. 

Southern Oregon wrapped up a 3-7 season on Saturday. The Raiders also went 3-7 in 2021.

Hall joined SOU from Ashland High School, where he won 94 games and six conference championships in 11 seasons.

