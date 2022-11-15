Southern Virginia begins search for new head coach

SVU and Ed Mulitalo are parting ways after five seasons.

After five seasons under Ed Mulitalo, Southern Virginia (D-III) has decided to take the program in a new direction.

Mulitalo led the Knights to a 1-9 finish this fall, and was 11-33 overall during his five seasons.

"I have loved every minute coaching and leading this team. I wish we could have had more success, but I'm excited to see the direction of the program under a new head coach, who will bring a unique and dynamic energy to the team," Mulitalo shared in the school's release.

Before starting his career in coaching Mulitalo spent a decade in the NFL as a lineman, and was part of the Baltimore Ravens 2001 Super Bowl team.

Southern Virginia competes in the USA South with member teams located in Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.