Southern Virginia begins search for new head coach

SVU and Ed Mulitalo are parting ways after five seasons.

After five seasons under Ed Mulitalo, Southern Virginia (D-III) has decided to take the program in a new direction.

Mulitalo led the Knights to a 1-9 finish this fall, and was 11-33 overall during his five seasons.

"I have loved every minute coaching and leading this team. I wish we could have had more success, but I'm excited to see the direction of the program under a new head coach, who will bring a unique and dynamic energy to the team," Mulitalo shared in the school's release.

Before starting his career in coaching Mulitalo spent a decade in the NFL as a lineman, and was part of the Baltimore Ravens 2001 Super Bowl team.

Southern Virginia competes in the USA South with member teams located in Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

