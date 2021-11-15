Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Southwestern Oklahoma State announces coaching change

Chet Pobolish went 6-27 in three years on the job.
Chet Pobolish has resigned as the head coach at Southwestern Oklahoma State, the program announced Sunday.

The 2021 season was Pobolish's third at the helm after one season as the offensive coordinator at Missouri Western State. His teams went 3-8, 3-8 and 0-11. 

"We have appreciated Coach Pobolish's commitment and dedication to the SWOSU football program and the positive impact he has made on his players over the past few years," said SWOSU AD Todd Helton.

SWOSU is a Division II school and a founding member of the Great American Conference, split between Oklahoma and Arkansas. The school is split between three campuses; the athletics department is in Weatherford, 70 miles west of Oklahoma City.

The program has won 19 conference championships, most recently in 2007, and a national championship in 1996. 

"SWOSU football has a proud history and rich heritage, and I am confident that Athletic Director will lead us to the next best individual to carry forth that legacy and spirited tradition" said SWOSU President Dr. Diana Lovell.

