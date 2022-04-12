Skip to main content

St. Thomas reaches another milestone in unprecedented climb from D3 to FCS

The Tommies will face Harvard in their third season as FCS members.

St. Thomas's unprecedented march from Division III to Division I hit another milestone on Monday. 

The Tommies announced a home-and-home with Harvard. St. Thomas will visit Cambridge on Sept. 2, 2023, with the Crimson making a return visit to St. Paul in 2029.

While North Dakota State is clearly the FCS answer to Alabama, Harvard is the FCS's Notre Dame. 

In addition to representing arguably the most prestigious university in the world, Harvard played its first game in 1874 and has won 887 games since. The Crimson claim the equivalent of seven FBS national titles (though none since 1919). Harvard's 887 wins are 10th in college football history (all divisions), and head coach Tim Murphy is 186-63 in 27 seasons, including an 8-2 mark in 2021. 

"We're tremendously excited to add Harvard to our schedule in the coming years," said head coach Glenn Caruso. "The opportunity of having both home and away contests with the Crimson allows us to highlight two programs that take both education and football very seriously at the FCS level, not to mention playing them in two of the country's best collegiate locations in Boston and the Twin Cities." 

St. Thomas completed its move from Division III to Division I in 2021, going 7-3 and tying for third in the Pioneer Football League with a 6-2 mark. Caruso is 133-24 in 13 seasons on the job. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

