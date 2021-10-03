October 3, 2021
Publish date:

Discussing officials, Stanford's Shaw says 'I'm saying just enough not to get fined'

The Cardinal upended third-ranked Oregon and both were penalized 10 times, but Shaw was displeased at calls not made.
Author:

He already had knocked off the nation's third-ranked team, and likewise had quoted rock-n-roll legends The Rolling Stones.

Stanford coach David Shaw Saturday then stopped just short of openly criticizing the officials in the Cardinal's 31-24 overtime-win.

“I told the guys in the locker room, you don't always get what you want but like The Rolling Stones say, man, sometimes you get what you need,” Shaw said. “I think we needed that. We needed to be ahead and fight through adversity and find a way to win against a really good football team.”

Asked what changed for his team after it had scored 17 first-half points and then did not score again until the game's final play in regulation, an untimed snap, Shaw brought up the game's officiating.

“I do believe the game was officiated well,” Shaw said. “There are some conversations I think we need to have. Speaking as the head coach at Stanford but also as the guy who leads the Rules Committee for the NCAA. The definition of disconcerting signals, what constitutes that foul, those are the conversations that we're trying to have. We've never jumped offsides so much in a game. That I think needs to be talked about. But it will be talked about behind closed doors, so don't expect me to give any answers. But that's what I was animated about on the sidelines a couple times. I think we have to clarify that rule.”

Both Oregon and Stanford were penalized 10 times apiece, though the Ducks' flags covered 99 yards and the Cardinal's 59.

Still, Shaw felt that the Ducks' defense had barked out calls that impacted Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee's game management.

“Rewind to my comments a few minutes ago; I'm saying just enough not to get fined or get in trouble, right?,” Shaw said. “The defense is shouting signals while the quarterback is in his cadence, that's what we need to talk about. I could be dead wrong, maybe those things are not going to get called. If they're not going to get called, everybody in our league, everybody in college football should do it. Every single snap. That's tough. That's tough. We tell our guys not to jump. We jumped. We jumped when they made their calls.”

You May Like

Lane Kiffin

No. 1 Alabama trucks No. 12 Ole Miss, trolls Lane Kiffin

Alabama only needed a couple hours to serve its former offensive coordinator a bowl of freshly-popped trolling.

26 minutes ago
Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly congratulates his Bearcats for beating Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish

Beating No. 9 Notre Dame was always going to be sweet for No. 7 Cincinnati. But beating their former head coach in the process? That's the icing on the cake.

1 hour ago
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou's Drinkwitz: Time to 'circle up and fight or point fingers and blame'

The Missouri Tigers suffered one of their worst home losses in years and the worst of Eli Drinkwitz's head coaching career Saturday against visiting Tennessee.

3 hours ago
Oregon

Oregon turns offense over to Mastro with Moorhead out

The Ducks are battling PAC-12 rival Stanford, and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is out.

5 hours ago
Bosco Mater Dei

Is this the hottest ticket in high school football history?

A championship-level game in Southern California arrives with championship-level ticket prices.

Oct 1, 2021
UAB

The case for UAB amidst college athletics' seismic shifts

The Blazers' football program is opening a new $200 million stadium this weekend, and the school is soaring in multiple other areas as well.

Oct 1, 2021
NCAA Football: Air Force at Army

Report: The AAC made their push, and Air Force and Colorado State have now made a decision

The American went after Colorado State and Air Force with their vision to expand, and a report today shares that those two schools have now made a decision.

Oct 1, 2021
alcorn-horne

BREAKING: Alcorn working to part ways with A.D. in aftermath of athletic trainer emergency

Two weeks after nearly having to cancel a guarantee game at South Alabama due to a lack of medical coverage, Alcorn has fired its athletics director, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sep 30, 2021