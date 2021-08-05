Tax docs show Stanford's Shaw among college football's top-paid coaches

The private university on Wednesday revealed tax filings that showed coach David Shaw likely trailed only Alabama's Nick Saban in 2019 earnings.

Stanford University's football tax bill came due – in terms of the private institution's federal filings.

And what it showed was an absolutely massive payday – among college football's highest – for head coach David Shaw during the 2019 calendar year.

Per documents reviewed and shared by USA Today, Shaw was credited with earnings of $8.9 million for the 2019 year.

While that figured included more than $400,000 in what the university termed was deferred compensation, it means Shaw still was scheduled to earn $8.5 million in the 2019 tax year from the Cardinal, which has won 90 games in Shaw's 10 years atop the program.

Stanford won 40 games in the four seasons preceding 2019, when the Cardinal dipped to a 4-8 record that reflected Shaw's only losing ledger in his decade atop the program.

Previously, per multiple published reports, Shaw's salary had been reported by Stanford to be below $5 million – between $4.4-4.8 million.

The university told USA Today that Shaw's '19 compensation schedule included “$6.8 million in base compensation” and that the remainder – some $2 million – reflected bonus compensation and inventive pay.

Stanford won three of four bowl games, including a Rose Bowl, in that 2015-18 stretch.

Stanford has reported an endowment of nearly $30 billion – $28.9 billion as of last August – that placed it among the United States' top-five wealthiest academic institutions.

Shaw has signed multiple long-term extensions atop the Cardinal program since he first was elevated to head coach prior to the 2011 season.

Per USA Today's College Football Coaches Salary Database, Shaw's '19 earnings of $8.9 million would have ranked second last year – and trailed only Alabama coach Nick Saban, who reported earnings of $9.3 million, while Shaw's figure essentially matched the $8.9 million of LSU coach Ed Orgeron.