Stanford Staff Tracker (2022-23)
David Shaw had an impressive run as the head coach of the Cardinal, where he went 96-54 since 2011, but he felt after their second straight 3-9 season that it was time to step away.
Troy Taylor was tabbed as his replacement after he led a remarkable turnaround at Sacramento State (FCS - CA).
2023 HEAD COACH
TROY TAYLOR
Sacramento State (FCS - CA) HC
HEAD COACH / OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TROY TAYLOR
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
BOBBY APRIL III
Wisconsin OLBs
CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SECONDARY
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
SUPPORT STAFF:
