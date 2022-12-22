Skip to main content

Stanford Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Stanford - Staff Tracker-1

David Shaw had an impressive run as the head coach of the Cardinal, where he went 96-54 since 2011, but he felt after their second straight 3-9 season that it was time to step away.

Troy Taylor was tabbed as his replacement after he led a remarkable turnaround at Sacramento State (FCS - CA).

2023 HEAD COACH
TROY TAYLOR
Sacramento State (FCS - CA) HC

HEAD COACH / OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TROY TAYLOR

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
BOBBY APRIL III
Wisconsin OLBs

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SECONDARY
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...

SUPPORT STAFF:

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Will be updated soon...

Tags
terms:
Troy TaylorStaff TrackerStanford

You May Like

IMG_5982

Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield on verge of nabbing FootballScoop's reigning Player Personnel Director of the Year for G.M. role

Zach Grant has had star turns in personnel departments at Ohio State, Notre Dame and Western Kentucky

By John Brice
Purdue - Staff Tracker-1

Purdue Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
louisville - Staff Tracker -1

Louisville Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker's $95 million contract is not the bargain we thought it was

Two mega-donors will only cover a quarter of the contract, documents show.

By Zach Barnett
COASTAL - Staff Tracker copy-1

Coastal Carolina Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
William Penn

William Penn hires fellow NAIA head coach

Marc Benavidez, coming off a 10-win season, is leaving his alma mater to become the new head coach at William Penn.

By Doug Samuels
Eastern New Mexico

Eastern New Mexico announces head coaching change

Tye Hiatt will not return after two seasons running the program.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 8.38.52 AM

NFL moving Sunday Ticket from DirecTV to YouTubeTV

Thirty years ago, DirecTV used the NFL to get satellite dishes on every home and in every sports bar. Now Google will use pro football to get YouTube TV in those same spaces.

By Zach Barnett