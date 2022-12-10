Stanford to hire Troy Taylor

According to multiple outlets today, Stanford is expected to hire Troy Taylor as the new leader of the program.

Taylor, a former quarterback at Cal, is currently the head coach at Sacramento State, where he has gone an impressive 30-8 in three seasons.

Last night, they lost an epic shootout to Incarnate Word in the FCS playoffs, 66-63.

The program went 2-8 the year before his arrival.

Before taking over at Sacramento State (FCS), Taylor served as the offensive coordinator at Utah.

One of the other finalists for the job, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, took his name out of the running following a visit to campus.

Stay tuned to The Scoop.

UPDATE >> Stanford has now formally announced the hire.